Joe Biden confirms he is looking for his weapon if it is an 'assault weapon'

Kay Koch
During an interview with CNN in August 2019, Democratic Presidential Democrat Joe Biden confirmed that he will try his weapon if it is an “assault weapon”.

Real Clear Politics posted a video from CNN’s Anderson Cooper asking, “So why do gun owners who say, then, a Biden administration mean they want to look for weapons?”

Biden replied, “Bingo. You are right, if you have an ‘assault weapon’ the point is that they should be illegal for a period.”

Added:

Look, the second amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the type of weapons people can have. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flamethrower.

The guys who make those arguments are the people who say the tree of freedom is watered with the blood of patriots; we need protection from government. We need an F-15 for that. We need something far beyond whether or not you need an “assault weapon”.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach her at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up for the low end at breitbart.com/downrange.

