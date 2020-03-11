Joe Biden declared himself the winner of the Missouri Democratic primary race

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) won the state of Missouri this Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Missouri is one of six states to have a Democratic primary, and offers 68 engaged delegates:

BREAKING – Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Missouri. #APracecall at 19: 00h. CDT # Election2020 #MOprimary https://t.co/lGfinkb1KC

– AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 11, 2020

Latest News: Biden is expected to win Mississippi and Missouri, continuing to triumph in the primary against Sanders one week after Super Tuesday https://t.co/KTQLGXmqyQ pic.twitter.com/F3JRIvEKHI

– The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 11, 2020

Breaking News: Joe Biden won Mississippi and Missouri, as the first polls closed in some of the 6 states holding contests today. Follow live results and analytics. https://t.co/5CMGeUKZO6

– The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2020

Sanders suffered a narrow loss to the Missouri Democratic primary in 2016, losing to Hillary Clinton by less than half her percentage point, or 1,531 votes.

While the margin of Biden’s victory is yet to be known for the Missouri race, all eyes will quickly turn to Michigan tonight, which offers the largest prize of 125 committed delegates. The Great Lakes Final Surveys close at 9pm. ET