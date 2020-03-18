Joe Biden declared the Arizona Democratic Primary winner

Joe Biden (D) won the Arizona Democratic primary on Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

The former Vice President defeated Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Arizona primary election, stating his night. He also practically won Florida and Illinois:

Joe Biden wins the Arizona Democratic primary in a blow to Bernie Sanders, who severely courted Latino voters in the state. # Election2020 https://t.co/DRfd3vvpzc

– The Associated Press (@AP) March 18, 2020

BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden Will Win Arizona Democratic Primaries, CNN Projects #CNNelection https://t.co/4U1QQ5Mck3 pic.twitter.com/KE4n5UCQfj

– CNN (@CNN) March 18, 2020

Decision Board projects @joebiden will win the Arizona Democratic Presidential Primary pic.twitter.com/zxXbQWrg4k

– Decision Office (Decision QD) March 18, 2020

BREAKING – Joe Biden wins Arizona Democratic Primary, NBC News. https://t.co/TsrS2ICMQI pic.twitter.com/LTWJY1Agg5

– NBC News (@NBCNews) March 18, 2020

Arizona, which has 67 engaged delegates, is one of three states (including Florida and Illinois) to hold primary elections on Tuesday. Ohio postponed its election to the last minute by order signed by Dr. Amy Acton, director of health.

Several polls indicated a Biden victory at Grand Canyon State. The win is significant for the former Vice President, who has resigned as Democratic leader in recent weeks.

The final number of delegates assigned to Biden and Sanders remains unknown as the results continue.