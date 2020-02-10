Joe Biden defends son Hunter in an interview with Heated CBS

Former vice president Joe Biden had a controversial interview with CBS when asked about the setbacks of his presidential campaign.

Biden spoke with Gayle King from New Hampshire on Monday as he tries to outpace his surprising fourth place in the Iowa Caucus. When asked if this was “a time to regroup and reassess”, Biden dismissed all concerns while admitting that he was in the Senator Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warrens Part of the country.

“Nothing will happen until we get to a place across the country that has a lot more diversity,” said Biden. “No one has ever won the Democratic Party nomination without overwhelming support from the Latino and African American communities. This is where we come in. “

“It is also true that no one has ever won the nomination after taking first two places in Iowa and New Hampshire.” Tony Dokoupil replied – and then asked Biden why voters should listen to his election results after failing in Iowa.

“Because the other voters out there represent a significant part of the American people and what America looks like,” said Biden. Just as the ex-veep continued to defend its position, Dokoupil noticed that Biden’s “bleeding support” was too Pete Buttigieg, he asked Biden if he didn’t regret following the former mayor of South Bend beforehand.

Biden was asked if he was concerned about a federal investigation because the Justice Department is reviewing the information Rudy Giuliani gathered around him. Biden laughed at the mention of Giuliani, said Trump should have been charged with the Ukraine scandal, and argued that the president still sees him as a threat.

“Do you think your son is fair here?” King asked.

“I don’t think our sons are fair game,” said Biden. “Nobody said he did anything wrong except a thug, Rudy Giuliani.”

See above, via CBS.

Do you have a tip we should know? [Email protected]

,