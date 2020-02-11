Joe Biden Eager discusses black issues with Mike Bloomberg

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he was looking forward to debating the former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg “On his support for African Americans” and other issues instead of facing a one-sided rush of political ads.

In the morning issue of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Biden sat for a long 20-minute interview interviewing a recent Quinnipiac University poll in which Mayor Bloomberg restricted his national support, especially among black voters.

“What is your message to these South Carolina voters when they see Iowa and New Hampshire? Why should they still be with you?” Asked co-host Willie Geist Biden.

“You know me,” said Biden, adding. “They know my heart, they know my head, they know what I have always done and they know the courage I have shown to defend their concerns.”

“It’s amazing what $ 500 million in broadcasting can do. They know that only between the two billionaires they’ve spent $ 500 million so far did Biden go on and admit” it will be tough, “but so black voters know who I am, they know where I come from, they know what is important to me and I think we will do it well. I think we will do it well. “

“Is Mike Bloomberg trying to buy the presidency?” Asked co-host Joe Scarborough.

“Well, let me put it that way. If you have over $ 60 billion, you think you can do anything. I look forward to discussing with Mike Bloomberg his support for African Americans. I look forward to discussing Mike Bloomberg’s 10 years as mayor. I look forward to debating with him because I can’t keep up with his money.

Bloomberg has an extensive record, but audio has only appeared in the past 24 hours, in which the former mayor takes aggressive action against “stop and frisk” and other surveillance tactics.

