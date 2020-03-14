Joe Biden forgets about the year, meanders are not a real-time disaster program

Grandpa Joe Biden wants to run the country and save us from coronaviruses when he can’t even live stream and has no idea what year this is.

On Friday, Grandpa Joe celebrated what his campaign billed as a “virtual city hall” in Illinois. In my colleague Kyle Olson’s forced report, you’ll discover that it was all a fiasco, like something out of a police station. The guests appeared and then disappeared. The sound was dirty. People showed up, followed by a nasty pause when they didn’t show up. The babies cried …

“Biden seemed to be reading on a teleprompter, but the broadcast suffered severe technology problems as Biden’s words were trapped in a comment loop, tarnish the entire presentation and making the candidate almost indecisive,” Olson reported.

After starting two hours late, the fiasco lasted about 45 minutes. For my money, this clip from The Honeymooners, where Ralph and Ed try to make a live television ad, is the most fun he has ever caught in the movies. Sounds like Grandpa Joe just got this crown.

Technical difficulties, however, are technical difficulties. This does not mean that these technical difficulties are not worthy of notice. After all, we are talking about a major presidential campaign, about the competition – or lack thereof – of the people hand-picked by Biden to run his campaign. So it’s a little disconcerting that Joe and his employees couldn’t put the equivalent of a video podcast, something millions of Americans can do every day in their basement without a hitch.

But what about Joe’s performance?

How did the 985-year-old Democratic striker become?

The media tell us that any criticism of Grandpa Joe’s mental acuity is a malware, it’s fake news, it’s a desperate and desperately unfair personal attack …

And this happens:

In a weird, ugly stream of Joe Biden’s campaign today, forget what year it is and if he doesn’t lose, he’d be in charge.

On another occasion, he apparently forgets to be in a live stream and out of frame. Instead, the feed is cut with a logo. pic.twitter.com/yM2zFoBfhv

– jordan (@JordanUhl) March 14, 2020

“Even I can’t do it for two more years, another year, between now and November … … or really January … … … … … But to be covered. “

For those of you who are Biden, let me present it in the simplest way possible. The live broadcast date was March 13, 2020. The presidential election will be held in November 2020. The next president will be sworn in January 2021 …

Did you get it

Would you like to write it slower again?

“Even I can’t do it for another two years.” No. It’s only ten months between now and the next opening.

“… another year, between now and November.” No. There are only eight months between now and November.

“… or really January.” Why not heat up some oatmeal and see who’s calling Matlock with this cute Andy Griffith?

And then Joe rolls over to look at Matlock, fluttering about estuaries and international species.

Will the Democrats and the media (but I repeat) really do it? Do you really think they can hide this guy for the next eight months? Do they really think they can call the plug every time their weak mind and body appear weak for the next eight months?

Watch this … And this is not a video sent to us from the future. This video has not been sent to us since the last day of President Biden in office in January 2029, when he was 87 years old. This video was made on Tuesday:

Right now: @mikememoli asked @JoeBiden if he has any regrets about his test exchange with the voter this morning, noting that both Sanders and Trump’s campaigns have been targeted.

“I’m surprised Sanders is joining Trump. It’s amazing,” Biden responded. pic.twitter.com/mkJXNCApCH

– Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) March 10, 2020

Very soon, he consciously tries not to blend in, looks like this on his face, and almost falls off.

Will the Democrats really do it?

And here’s the video of Grandpa Joe shouting that someone is “full of shit” about something called “AR-14”.

Honestly, outside a nursing home when the power goes out during the Ferris Wheel, I’ve never seen anything like this …

Today, Joe Biden argued with a voter, called the AR-15 an “AR-14,” and then threatened to blow his face at the voter. This is an old man who loses control of his mind. At what point do Democrats realize what a giant mistake they have made in supporting Sen. Joe? pic.twitter.com/PBj3fuKEAu

– Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 10, 2020

But …

Don’t believe your lying eyes.

Do you think your elite bets …

I didn’t realize it was a coordinated and total thing, but this work explains: “The disinformation campaign against Biden has been launched” https://t.co/60fnUbDY2l

– Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) March 8, 2020

Don’t you understand? There’s a plot to make Joe cry and shuffle and forget the year and meander and walk away from the camera …

Although Democratic presidential candidates like Cory Booker, Julian Castro, and Tim Ryan were the first to express their concerns about Biden’s mental acuity, he is a Trump plot.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.