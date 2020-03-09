Joe Biden gets the endorsement from the Bloomberg Gun Control Group

Everytown for Gun Safety, founded by Mike Bloomberg, on Monday confirmed the candidacy of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Hill quoted John Feinblatt of Everytown as saying: “Vice President Joe Biden is unquestionably the lifelong career candidate fighting to protect Americans from gun violence while repeatedly taking on the NOW and winning. “

Biden has long dedicated his work to the 1994 ban on “assault weapons”, claiming it as an example of defeat by the ARA.

Breitbart News reported in a statement from the Justice Department’s National Institute of Justice that a ban on “assault weapons” did not reduce crime. And the New York Times reported that the very term “assault weapon” was a Democratic construct, designed to create a political category of firearms that could later be banned from making Democrats harsh on crime.

But Everytown and other Bloomberg gun control groups, such as Moms Demand Action, have Biden in place to apply restrictions on the Second Amendment.

Moms Demand Leader Shannon Watts said: “When every candidate is asked about gun safety, deciding who to approve becomes a question of who will prioritize gun safety as to President, and Joe Biden has a trajectory that shows he will. “

