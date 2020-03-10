Joe Biden has not been photographed

Appears on MSNBC Tuesday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), cautioning that Democratic primary leader, former Vice President Joe Biden not. has been reviewed.

A partial transcript is as follows:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: I apologize in advance for asking this question, but you probably won’t go there tomorrow, so I’ll do it today. If the polls are right and if Joe Biden wins virtually in Michigan, he wins practically in those other states, Bernie’s path to winning the nomination is cut short very quickly. There will be a time when we move on in the coming weeks, let’s say Joe Biden does as well as he expected to do next week in Florida, Arizona and some of those other states, will tell Bernie to consider leaving. . of the race and supporting Joe Biden?

BILL DE BLASIO: Respectively, I know no one in politics who has been explained more than Bernie Sanders longer. Throughout 2015 and 2016 we were told that there was nothing until we got so close to winning the nomination. This year, it was supposed to be a later thought and it came out of nowhere to become the dominant presence. His ideas are the dominant part of the debate right now. It is literally framing the entire Democratic discussion. Don’t count that guy.

(…)

I’ll tell you something else. We need to review our candidate. I am deeply worried. A little Bernie has started examining and it is important to prepare for the general election. Joe Biden has not been reviewed. He was in a perfect position. Early riders and everyone thought it wasn’t, they drew attention to (Mike Bloomberg), Bernie (Sanders), even (Elizabeth) Warren for a while. Joe Biden has a lot of issues he has to talk to. If we don’t deal with it now, in the family, and we have this blunt discussion, Donald Trump will.