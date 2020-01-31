Joe Biden has to explain his transactions in Ukraine

Democrats accused President Trump for raising his own political fortune over the national interest in dealing with Ukraine. But it’s Joe Biden who has to be in the hot seat for that.

Trump is criticized for a telephone conversation on July 25, when he asked the President of Ukraine for help to investigate what Joe Biden was doing, as vice-president, to dismiss a prosecutor there. Biden’s son was on the payroll of a corrupt Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, the target of the authorities.

Democrats claim it was wrong to ask for the investigation. Trump’s lawyers say there was every reason to ask. The evidence supports them.

It is not only the $ 1 million a year that Burisma paid Biden’s son Hunter, without energy or Ukrainian expertise.

The question is, what did Burisma get in return? The Obama administration has spent more than $ 53 million in US tax money to help the Ukrainian energy industry. The public needs to know how much Burisma and the associated companies have received.

Biden should also be responsible for the $ 20 million in taxpayer-funded loans that went to his friend John Hynansky in Delaware to launch a luxury car dealer in Ukraine selling Porsches, Land Rovers and other high-ticket vehicles. None were made in the US Hynansky had made major donations to Biden’s campaigns. He would later lend $ 500,000 to Biden’s brother, James, who was left behind with mortgage payments and owed more than $ 590,000 in arrears.

Democrats and media allies are convinced that Joe Biden’s relationship with Ukraine is not relevant to Trump’s accusation. Not so, if Biden used tax money as his personal piggy bank to help his son and his car dealer.

On that call of July 25, Trump did the right thing to ask about Burisma, especially when $ 391 million more tax-financed assistance to Ukraine was about to leave.

The chronology of the Bidens transactions raises serious questions:

April 15, 2014: Burisma sends Hunter Biden’s business partner, Devon Archer, $ 112,000.

April 16, 2014: Archer visits Vice President Biden at the White House.

April 21, 2014: Vice President Biden arrives in Ukraine with millions in aid for the Ukrainian energy industry.

12 May 2014: Hunter Biden joins the board of Burisma.

February 2015: Ukrainian authorities seize the property of Burisma’s CEO and go after unpaid taxes.

March 2016: Biden demands that Ukraine’s best prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, be fired and threatens to hold $ 1 billion in US loan guarantees.

Biden even bragged about telling the Ukrainians “if the prosecutor is not fired, you will not get the money.”

That’s the kind of quid pro quo that Trump is accused of, only Biden did it and it’s on the tape.

The Biden campaign claims that the vice president demanded the resignation of Shokin because he was gentle on corruption, and the media parrots gladly dismissed that claim. It defies common sense.

Data from the American Aid for International Development show that the Obama government sent $ 1.28 billion to Ukraine in the period 2014-2016. Biden, the main person of the government for Ukraine, must be held responsible for the way the money was used or abused.

Democrats maintain that claims of Biden misconduct are “discredited” and “without evidence.” This is not suitable for the odor test.

Americans have seen the transcripts of Trump’s calls with the Ukrainians. Let’s look at Biden’s telephone conversations with the Ukrainians.

Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and author of “Government by Choice: Inventing the United States Constitution.”