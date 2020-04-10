Joe Biden is canceling debtor and college debt plans after Bernie Sanders suspended his business.

Joe Biden has unveiled two proposals in what he called a step toward reducing the “economic burden on workers” following Bernie Sanders’ withdrawal from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but these measures are far more conservative. They are present in it. The campaign center is very important to its progressive rival and to its supporters.

The former vice president has proposed raising the age limit for medics from 65 to 60 and eliminating student debt for some low-income families, a move he said “not only helps people now but also as much as possible.” They will be the most helpful, but they will help people recover from the chronic crisis of Cronor virus in the long run.

His plans are likely to be an attempt by the Vermont Senate to support the Legion of Supporters, but those proposals are hardly what Sanders has proposed – to undermine Madicker for all Americans to replace the private health insurance market and to cancel all college loan debt. .

Mr Biden’s Medicare offer is also more conservative than Hillary Clinton’s offer four years ago. As a presidential candidate at the time, he proposed raising the bar to 50. According to him, people aged 50 to 55 can use the “purchase” program.

Instead, Mr Biden has suggested that because unemployed, older Americans are likely to face job security guarantees with employers’ health insurance, they should “choose, at age 60, instead of age 65.” , Give the moderator access to his program

Analysts estimate that 35 million Americans could seek out health insurance following unprecedented unemployment and job closures during the outbreak of coronavirus, which has already forced thousands of workers out of their health care programs linked to their employers. Lose.

Recent predictions from health management colleagues show that the number of uninsured people in the United States, including workers and their families, who trust employer-sponsored programs can grow at this stage. According to the report, enrollment in Medicaid, a government health program for poor Americans, could increase from 71 million to 94 million in the next few months.

Nearly a tenth of American workers have filed for unemployment insurance claims, according to a job report on Thursday.

Arizona 1/27: Biden won

Joe Biden: 39 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 28 representatives

Getty

2/27 Alabama: Biden won

Joe Biden: 41 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 7 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 1 representative

Reuters

3/27 Arkansas: Biden won

Joe Biden: 17 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 9 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 5 representatives

AFP / Getty

27/4 California: Saunders won

Bernie Sanders: 179 representatives

Joe Biden: 127 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 15 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 5 representatives

AP

27.5 Colorado: Saunders wins

Bernie Sanders: 20 representatives

Joe Biden: 9 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 9 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 1 representative

AFP / Getty

26/6 Florida: Biden wins

Joe Biden: 152 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 53 representatives

Getty

7/27 Idaho: Biden won

Joe Biden: 11 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 9 representatives

Environmental Protection Agency

27/8 Illinois: Biden won

Joe Biden: 95 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 59 representatives

AFP

27/9 Iowa: Batigig won

Pete Battig: 14 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 12 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 8 representatives

Joe Biden: 6 representatives

Amy Klobuchar: 1 representative

Reuters

May 10/27: Biden wins

Joe Biden: 11 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 9 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 4 representatives

AFP / Getty

11/27 Massachusetts: Biden wins

Joe Biden: 37 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 29 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 25 representatives

AP

12/27 Michigan: Biden won

Joe Biden: 72 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 52 representatives

Getty

13/27 Minnesota: Biden won

Joe Biden: 38 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 27 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 10 representatives

Reuters

24/17 Mississippi: Biden won

Joe Biden: 34 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 2 representatives

AFP via Getty Images

15/27 Missouri: Biden won

Joe Biden: 44 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 24 representatives

AP

Nov. 16/27: Sanders wins

Bernie Sanders: 24 representatives

Joe Biden: 9 representatives

Reuters

17/27 New Hampshire: Sanders / Buttig tie

Bernie Sanders: 9 representatives

Pete Battig: 9 representatives

Amy Klobuchar: 6 representatives

Environmental Protection Agency

27/18 North Carolina: Biden won

Joe Biden: 66 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 36 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 2 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 2 representatives

AFP / Getty

27/19 North Dakota: Sanders wins

Bernie Sanders: 8 representatives

Joe Biden: 6 representatives

Getty

20/27 Oklahoma: Biden won

Joe Biden: 21 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 13 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 2 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 1 representative

Reuters

21/21 Florida: Biden wins

Joe Biden: 152 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 53 representatives

Getty

22/27 Tennessee: Biden won

Joe Biden: 33 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 18 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 10 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 1 representative

Reuters

27/23 Texas: Biden wins

Joe Biden: 111 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 102 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 10 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 5 representatives

Reuters

Utah 24/27: Sanders wins

Bernie Sanders: 12 representatives

Joe Biden: 2 representatives

Michael Bloomberg: 2 representatives

AFP / Getty

25/25 Vermont: Sanders won

Bernie Sanders: 11 representatives

Joe Biden: 5 representatives

AP

26/26 Virginia: Biden won

Joe Biden: 66 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 31 representatives

Elizabeth Warren: 2 representatives

AFP / Getty

27/27 Washington: Biden won

Joe Biden: 46 representatives

Bernie Sanders: 43 representatives

AP

“The economic crisis caused by the virus is accelerating and deepening,” Mr Biden wrote. “This unemployment rate is another warning sign today that the country and our people are suffering a great deal of economic hardship. It is our responsibility to move quickly and effectively to help them.”

Mr. Biden’s student loan debt program eliminates student debt for low-income and middle-class students who have attended public colleges, universities, colleges, and black universities throughout history.

Senator Vermont’s plan called for the cancellation of all student debts.

“Senator Sanders and his supporters can be proud to work to create the ideas of this country, and I am proud to have accepted them as part of my struggle at this critical moment in response to the Cronorweiss crisis.”

At the late Sands Fair on Wednesday, Mr Sanders acknowledged that Mr Biden “does not intend to take my bed, I have taken it”.

“But if he can move in that direction. I think people will say, ‘This is a man we have to support and we will support him.’ “

In a statement on Wednesday, the former vice president called for support for the senator’s support because he appears to be running for office in the run-up to the election.

“I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what we have to do in this country,” Mr. Biden wrote. “You’re more than welcome. You need it.”

