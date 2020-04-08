Joe Biden is now facing Trump. This is the essence of LGBT people

The president of democracy had a second hope for former US president Joe Biden (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Pictures)

Former Mayor Joe Biden and presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders, have announced his exit from the race.

Vermont’s independent Senate suspended its campaign Wednesday after falling heavily behind Biden in the Democratic primaries.

Their exit from the race paves the way for Biden, who served as vice-president from 2008 to 2016, to take on Donald Trump in November.

What does Joe Biden promise to do about LGBT + rights?

Like many of the Democratic nominees in the race, Biden has detailed the policies of the LGBT + community.

On the platform, Biden has vowed to use his power to “soon restore the sanity” of the Trump-Pence administration while embarking on a mission, imposing stricter laws that protect LGBT + people, and blocking the right to ” watering down, and ending the ban on transgender people. ‘armies.

He added that the Equity Act, an anti-discrimination bill for LGBT + people in all 50 states, was “the most important piece of legislation” in its 100 days in office.

Biden also pledged to help all men and women be “consistent, or consistent (have the option to change their color to ‘M,’ ‘F,’ or ‘X’ on government notices, passports, etc.).”

The Democratic nominee has also vowed to advocate for the enactment of hate laws, and “specifically for organizations to prevent violence against displaced women, especially attractive women”.

Democratic president hoped for former US Vice President Joe Biden (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Pictures)

He also pledged to halt anti-conversion efforts, and use US foreign policy to “support the protection of LGBT people, fight for the rights of LGBT brothers, and respond promptly and clearly to threats to LGBT + rights or to security worldwide” the earth.

Biden addressed himself on LGBT + in many of his comments during the campaign – unlike Donald Trump, who never released the LGBT + policy and seems to know little of the changes in LGBT + issues in his time.

What is Joe Biden’s background on LGBT + rights?

Working as a vice president for President Barack Obama between 2008 and 2016, Biden was widely recognized as a major supporter of LGBT + rights, an advocate for equal rights in the US and around the world.

Biden was known for forcing Barack Obama’s hand on gay marriage in 2012, bringing back similarities in TV interviews while the President was still ‘commenting’ on the issue.

In 2014, Mr Biden also backed the law to ban anti-LGBT + fasting, before the President responds in the process.

The next president made history when he hosted the first openly gay marriage at his official US Naval Observatory – a practice that, naturally, did not happen over and over again under Mike Pence.

At the end of his term as vice-president, Mr Biden revealed that he “has had four foreign leaders” after criticizing their anti-LGBT + policies at mass rallies.

Biden won the inaugural LGBT + Gale Award at the Democratic National Committee’s LGBT + Gala in 2017, and made “ensuring LGBT + equality” one of the key elements of his nonprofit Banken Foundation – campaigning against “the wrong drug reform”.

US President Barack Obama and Vice President of the United States Joe Biden attended a ceremony honoring the LGBT Pride Month in the White House Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 24, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

During the campaign, Biden was persecuted by Bernie Sanders in their 1994 Senate election for ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ – a misconception ‘about insurgents nominated by Bill Clinton to end the witch hunt, but seem to be settling down the law against male captives.

However, Biden had long since abandoned ‘Ask Don’t Tell’ by the time the Obama administration was removed in 2010, with full attention to efforts to ban it completely.

Biden’s campaign sought to address the challenges Sanders presented to him, showing that he has had a history of LGBT + rights since 2008, in contrast to his votes 25 years ago.

His campaign has attracted a number of LGBT + celebrities, including LGBT + Equity Caucus chairman Sean Patrick Maloney, senator Kyrsten Sinema, and former President Butterieg.

Biden promised Buttigieg: “I showed him that when I was elected, I had come and asked him to serve on the board of directors, to be involved in other activities in the future.”