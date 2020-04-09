Joe Biden Launches Plans to Forgive Student Debt and Expand Medicare Eligibility as Unemployment Soars

Former Vice-President Joe Biden on Thursday launched a new plan on health care and education in an effort to unite the liberal and moderate wings of the Democratic party.

As unemployment continues to surge amid a pandemic, Democratic presidential candidates put forward proposals to reduce Medicare’s eligibility to 60 and forgive student loan debt for low-income and middle-class Americans who have studied at public universities.

In an Intermediate post, distributed this afternoon, Biden reached out to supporters of his former progressive rival Bernie Sanders, who left the race yesterday. Many Sanders supporters have long been skeptical of Biden’s centric policies.

“Senator Sanders and his supporters can be proud of their work in laying the foundation for these ideas, and I am proud to adopt them as part of my campaign at this critical time in responding to the coronavirus crisis,” Biden wrote.

Under the Medicare expansion proposal, Biden will allow Americans to opt for Medicare when they are 60, rather than 65 now. “This will make Medicare available to a set of Americans who work hard and retire before they are 65,” wrote Biden, “or who would rather abandon their supervisor’s plans, public options, or other plans they access through the Nursing Act Affordable before they retire. “

The Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech about the coronavirus outbreak, at the Du Pont Hotel March 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Drew Angerer / Getty

While the coronavirus pandemic has displaced millions of Americans from their jobs, the former vice president acknowledged that even after the crisis ended, older people would find it more difficult to find work. The option, he said, would be funded from general income to protect the Medicare Trust Fund.

Under the student debt forgiveness proposal, Biden seeks to cancel federal student debt held by low-income and middle-class people attending undergraduate programs at state colleges and universities, and Private Colleges and Colleges (HBCU) and Minority Student Institutions. Personally (MSI).

Recipients will be eligible if they fall into one of these categories and earn up to $ 125,000 per year. The federal government will cover the monthly payments of the borrowers, Biden said, until the “inexcusable portion” of the debt is paid off.

“I believe that when we enter the most unstable and most difficult economic times in the country’s recent history, we can take these important steps to help make it easier for workers to make ends meet,” Biden writes.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, causing job losses in the US, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Labor Department. More than 17 million people have now filed over the past four weeks, the department reports.

The proposal only came one day after Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, essentially submitting the nomination to Biden.

“As you all know, we are never just a campaign. We are a grassroots, multi-racial, multi-generation movement that always believes that real change never comes from the top down but always from the bottom up,” Sanders said in a virtual address for supporters. “While this campaign will end soon, this movement will not.”