Joe Biden leads the double digits in Ohio days before the primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is experiencing a double-digit lead in Ohio just days before the state’s March 17 primary, a Emerson College / Nexstar Poll showed on Friday.

The poll, conducted from March 11 to 12, 2020, among 464 “very” likely “Democratic primary” voters, showed Biden comfortable leadership in the Buckeye state, with 57 percent support for Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) 35 percent support. – advantage of 22 points.

While a majority of respondents, 78 percent, said they would vote “definitively” for who they elected, more than a fifth of voters said they made their decision last week.

By Emerson:

Forty-one percent (41%) of voters say they have thought about supporting the primaries a month ago, 28% say they have decided last month, 21% said they did this sometime last week, 7%. in the last three days, and 4% say they have decided today. Voters who made their decision last week split 67% for Biden and 23% for Sanders. Voters who thought in the last month turned to Biden at 58% for Sanders at 39%, and voters who voted before at Biden at 46% and Sanders at 47%.

The margin of error is +/- 4.5 percent.

Ohio, which has 136 delegates, is one of four states to run elections on Tuesday. Others include Arizona, Florida and Illinois:

Emerson polls that race in Illinois and Florida also show Biden the double digits:

Sunshine State offers the biggest prize of the night with 219 delegates. A survey of St. Pete Polls, published on Thursday, showed Sanders a trashcan with a 55-point lead. In addition, the poll also showed Sanders’ polls below the 15 percent delegate threshold:

March 17, Arizona, Florida, Ohio and Illinois are planning to hold their election as planned, despite coronavirus problems across the country:

