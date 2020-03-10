Joe Biden loses him in arms, tells worker he will be “punched”

In the hope of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, gunfire was discussed with a Michigan plant worker, discussing the “AR-14s.”

The worker and Biden stepped back on the proposed gun controls, saying, “You are trying to violate our Second Amendment right to keep and keep your weapons.”

Biden replied, “You’re full of shit.”

After claiming he was trying to grab his guns, Biden responded to the worker, “Don’t tell me that,” and said he would “slap him.”

Biden’s eruption comes just over a week after he touches Robert “Beto” O’Rourke as his lead man on gun control.

On March 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Biden brought O´Rourke during a campaign stoppage, and told the crowd that O´Rourke would be “the one to direct” the weapons control effort.

