Joe Biden, Meet the Deplorables (and some ghosts)

The expected restoration of Joe Biden

When you see the words “Joe Biden” in the media, you often see the word “restoration”. Like Biden, Biden promises or threatens, in one’s view, to do so restore the days of Barack Obama. More broadly, it is often said that a hypothetical President Biden would also bring about the restoration of the entire democratic liberal establishment.

For example, on March 5, David Brooks, a columnist for The New York Times—And, therefore, a full-fledged pillar of the structure of liberal power, he captioned his piece, “Biden’s Rise of the Establishment Last Last Chance.” According to Brooks, “A Biden presidency would be a restoration or a return to normal.”

Okay, so maybe we should think a little bit about this concept catering. There have been many political restorations in history, and some have worked well, but most have not.

For example, one of the famous restorations took place in France in 1814. In fact, this is of particular interest because it relates to a much more recent historical incident, namely the 2016 eruption of Deplorable.

Every Breitbart News reader, of course, remembers the Deplorables. The word as a proper noun comes from the insult Hillary Clinton launched at a rich donor campaign on September 9, 2016.Donald Trump supporters, she said, were a “basket of deplorables.”

In response, Trump supporters wisely chose to “own” the insult, labeling themselves the “Deplorables”, wearing Hillary’s contempt as a badge of honor. And a week later, Trump’s campaign brilliantly immortalized the moment he opened a rally with an on-screen image of “Les Deplorables”, then performing the hit song “Do You Hear the People Sing”. The wretched.

The lyrics of the song have a high quality:

Do you hear people singing?

Singing songs of angry men?

It’s the music of the people

Who will not be slaves again!

In fact, to hear the song, one might think that these French revolutionaries singing the anthem prevailed. And yet they were defeated (at least for a while). Instead, the counter-revolutionaries came out victorious (at least for a while).

Sometimes the revolutionaries lose and sometimes the counter-revolutionaries win, the story is complicated.

And at the same time, the story is always there instructive, providing notes for today.

The French Revolutions

The French Revolution exploded on July 14, 1789 with the storm of the Bastille. The revolution ended the Bourbon dynasty; in fact, King Louis XVI and his wife, Marie Antoinette, were soon slaughtered.

But until 1814 the Revolution had continued its race, after being defeated militarily by a broad coalition of European powers, including Britain, Prussia, Austria and Russia. These foreign armies led the surviving Bourbon exiles and family members restored he could in Paris. This time the king was Louis XVIII, the younger brother of the guillotined king, right now an old man in poor health.

Lluís, clinging to conquering power and occupying armies, tried to pretend that all the events of 1789-1814 were just a loud touch, and that the French people still loved Le Roi. As the revived regime said, “They learned nothing and forgot nothing.” That is, the restored king and his reactionary ministers thought little of the reform, and much instead of revenge.

The restored leaders purged the national government of revolutionary revolutions; in fact, by the hundreds, former revolutionaries were hunted and killed, in the so-called white terror.

Not for nothing, for the French people, all these events were confusing, irritating and polarizing. Within the population, royalists he applauded the king and hoped to bring back the good old days. But at the same time, Republicans cried the revival of hatred ancient regime.

Soon there was an open rebellion against royalty, and then another, and then another. Some of these revolts were partially successful, while others were not. However, in the end, the kingship was defeated and the last king fled into exile in 1848. Thus, we can see that the restoration was only temporary.

Thus we come to the stormy story that serves as the backdrop to the 1862 novel The wretched, by the Frenchman Victor Hugo, and so on to the 1980’s musical of the same name.

The The Mis The saga was set in the first decades of the nineteenth century, from the restoration of the monarchy to a rebellion against it in 1832. This rebellion, on the streets of Paris, serves as a high point in the The Mis drama: Lush rebels faced the barricades, and deaf soldiers lowered them. All right, the rebels were defeated in 1832, though they may have had a strong song. However, a decade and a half later, another rebellion would triumph, and the monarchy would end.

So, we can see: for 34 years, 1814 to 1848, France crashed on the edge of one uprising or another. During these decades, both royalists and Republicans lived their moments in the sun and their moments of darkness.

Now we begin to see the parallels, then and now.

The restoration of 2020?

Looking back a couple of centuries, from France to America, we can recall that in 2016, Barack Obama’s old regime came to an end, when he would be Queen Hillary defeated by Donald of the Deplorables.

Four years later, in 2020, Joe Biden, the crown prince in Obama’s time – and a blue-blooded political ruler for decades before that – sought to reclaim the throne and restore the old kingdom .

In other words, Biden would really love to be Louis XVIII of America, the man who returned from exile and regained power for the old regime.

In fact, just as the Bourbon kings returned to their beloved Palace of Versailles, Biden would love to return to the White House, with all his friends Obama and Clinton. In fact, since Biden was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972, he has many returning friends of the guard, right up to McGovern-Carter’s time.

It’s a safe bet that many old guardians would like jobs in a possible Biden administration, so they can, among other liberal missions, debug Trump Deplorables in government. (And yes, Deep State will be looking forward to helping bidenite restaurateurs do a clean sweep.)

Of course, we still don’t know what will happen to Biden in 2020. In fact, we don’t even know for sure who will win the Democratic nomination, though he is now a strong favorite, especially since all the Obama aristocrats have gathered in the its around. (As we also know, bidenites want to crush not only Trump and his Deplorables, but also Bernie Sanders and his comrades; bidenites, and others, consider Sanders, of course, as a second Robespierre, being the downright remarkably cruel revolutionary who. triggered the reign of terror.)

But even if we do not know the future, so do we do know the past. So for now, maybe it’s best to make the story of The Mis-It was France and speculate on a possible scenario for present-day America.

Louis, Meet Joe

Louis XVIII lived as a king some remarkable times, and yet he survived; in 1824, he died peacefully in bed. In other words, he had a decade on the throne – not bad.

On the other hand, Louis’ successor, Charles X, was less fortunate; It was demolished in 1830, though the monarchy itself survived, as the scepter of power passed to a real cousin, Louis Phillipe. King Louis, for his part, imposed several rebellions and coup attempts (including 1832) until he was finally forced to abdicate in 1848.

So, we can see: after the French Revolution, the French restoration was beautiful and sensual. In the end, it only lasted 34 years; in the long glance of history this is a flicker, though of course for those who lived during that time it was, in fact, whole years.

So, we have the possible perspective of Joe Biden. It is possible, yes, that he may become the 46th President. It is in most polls, even in the polls before the recent expansion, and before the Duke of Bloomberg promised to spend maybe $ 1 billion on his behalf.

However, if Biden wins, when he has sworn, he will be 79 years old. And, as we know, decades have ravaged his cognitive ability.

So a Biden presidency in the early 21st century might remind the reign of Louis XVIII in the early 19th century. That is, an old man, very much passed by his first person, sits restlessly on a recaptured throne, even as the Deplorable populists gather their strength, plotting their next step.

In the meanwhile, the revived Democrats could say what the reborn royal was saying if they won this year: “They learned nothing and forgot nothing.” That is, they will pay close attention to themselves and despised by their enemies.

We need to remember that even Biden, the likeable supporter, looked like Hillary when he said in 2018 that Trump’s supporters are “virulent and dry people in society.”

So, absolutely, with a democratic recovery of power this year, there will be a lot of purification and scoring settlement in the coming years.

Broadly speaking, we might ask: would a Biden regime be so reactionary as to return foreign wars of the kind Biden had long supported? Would it provide bank bailouts, which Biden had also supported? How to “open borders? And more trade deals? And judges of the liberal left?

Yes, there could be a revival of all this, and more, because many former liberals are now new progressives. So the recently awakened, if not always awake, self-declared “Middle Class Joe” tweeted on January 25: “Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the topic of civil rights in our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. “We know what that means in terms of school and workplace restrooms, student athletics and publicly funded sex change operations, just to start.

In fact, a glance at the Biden campaign “vision” page shows that the candidate does, in fact, have many plans to bring back the good old days of liberalism, as well as the new hip left, including a Thunbergian environmental policy. And while a hypothetical President Biden may forget some of his plans, his employees will be there to remind you, or just do whatever they like on your behalf.

So if he goes that far, this new (actually quite old) president could have a difficult time in office. After all, the Deplorables will have gone nowhere; they will still be ready to get up. In fact, the global tide of history is the populists and nationalists.

As we have seen, the restored kings of France were also very difficult: a restoration is not an easy task. That is why the restored French kings did not last long. (Of course, this wouldn’t necessarily be something Biden should worry about, his story) doppelgänger, Louis XVIII, then lasted for almost a decade on the throne.)

So we could get out of where we came in, quoting the words of Establishment Pillar, David Brooks. The New York News the man is pro-Biden, though without some disturbing concerns. As he wrote in that column on March 5, the Biden administration should face the problems that have been going on for decades. And if the restored system can’t solve those problems, Brooks concluded, “Then that system will be devastated.” (Do you hear people singing?)

Again, we cannot know the future. But since we know the past, we can at least learn from what happened in France in the past.

So we know that reactionary restorations are doomed to failure. It’s just a matter of time.