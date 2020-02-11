Joe Biden mocks Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to “Dirt Up” on me

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 Joe Biden mocked Rudy Giulianipresident Donald Trumps personal lawyer for his inability to dig up dirt and his size on the eve of New Hampshire Elementary School.

In an interview with CNN Don LemonBiden was first asked about his son Hunter’s business in Ukraine, which was one of the sparks that led to a firestorm of criticism of the White House and ultimately Trump’s impeachment.

“Let’s talk about impeachment. Because this whole impeachment issue was essentially about you and what the President of Ukraine asked about your son,” said Lemon, finding that Attorney General admitted Bill Barr, he said now have an “admission process” to obtain alleged evidence from Giuliani and others outside the government, “are you using the Justice Department to justify what he did with Ukraine or to get information about you?”

Biden fired back: “You can get all the information you want about me. Everyone who is under oath in his administration and testified in the house says: “Biden is as clean as a pipe. Biden did his job. Biden has great integrity. “

Biden threw Rudy Giuliani’s reputation and described him as a man of “great stature”.

“Now he [Trump] fires them one by one after testifying under oath. No one, no one, including Ukraine, suggested – you’re sending a tall figure like Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt? Come on,” Biden continued ,

Lemon went on to ask Biden why the Republicans had asked for it the day after Trump’s acquittal from the Senate Hunter Bidens Secret Service travel records.

“He’s terrified to look at me. You can’t answer that,” said Biden. “But rhetorical question: have you ever seen a sedentary president spend so much time, money and effort, including the risk of being accused and thrown out of office, to decide to take out one of the potential opponents in an elementary school? “

“This guy is obsessed with me and should be. I’ll beat him, ”concluded the former vice president.

See above, via CNN.

