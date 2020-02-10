Joe Biden must handle New Hampshire and move on if his campaign wants to survive

MANCHESTER, NH – It is Monday after 8 o’clock in the morning, and although President Donald Trump’s primary eve rally is 11 hours away in this chilly and rainy city, there are hundreds of people waiting in line in the SNHU arena, a testimony of the solution of Trump’s basis.

Meanwhile, the former vice president, whose central argument is that only in the busy 2020 Democratic presidential field is strong enough to defeat Trump, is brave for a bleak granite state on Tuesday.

After fourth place in Iowa, Joe Biden has to handle New Hampshire and move on if his campaign wants to survive.

JILL BIDEN BOUNCES HECKLER

In the evenings, while Trump filled the 10,000-seater arena, Biden delivered a few hundred visitors about 2.5 miles away to the small gymnasium of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. It was not a strong sign of interest in Biden.

There was a surprise: when an iPhone-handling heckler approached Biden – former vice-presidents have no secret service protection – former first lady Jill Biden stepped up and put her hand on his arm without hesitation, pushed back and blocked him to come closer. . Other security then led him outside.

Biden noted in his comments that Trump was in Manchester and joked that the president was “following” him.

Then he went to work. “I need your help,” Biden said. “Stay with me for another 24 hours and I promise we will do fine on our way south and through this country. We are going to win this nomination. “

Biden referred to the next series of primaries by explaining how he could survive what could be a finish in fourth place.

“We have said from the start of this campaign that we believe the path to Joe Biden’s nomination is through Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday,” Biden’s deputy campaign leader Kate Bedingfield told reporters Monday morning during a breakfast organized by Bloomberg News.

Vermont Sen has the latest poll in Boston Globe / WBZ / Suffolk. Bernie Sanders in the lead, followed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday breaks Biden’s bragging rights to anticipate national polls.

The poll includes Democrats and democratically inclined independents. Sanders gets 25% for Biden from 17%; former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg with 15%; Warren at 14%; Buttigieg at 10%; and Klobuchar at 4%.

The Biden campaign offers several reasons why he fights so hard. He is an underdog in New Hampshire because rivals from neighboring states – Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren, from Massachusetts – have an advantage.

That theory is blown away with the potential success in New Hampshire by two Midwest contenders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

Another factor for Biden’s problems is that Iowa and New Hampshire do not play to its possible strengths. The first two states lack racial diversity.

“From the beginning, our campaign has claimed that, you know, no candidate has been the Democratic candidate for president since 1992 without the support of African-American voters,” Bedingfield said.

“And Joe Biden is currently the candidate who has that support, who I think has the longest relationships and connections in the African-American community.”

These states are “part of a package that they are deliberately the first four because they allow people from different parts of the country and different voices to be part of the process,” she said.

African-Americans form a large voter block in South Carolina.

The states in February can make or break some applications in terms of momentum and fundraising. Their influence is too great: the four states yield 155 delegates, or only about 5% of the number to be nominated.

Super Tuesday on March 3 has 1,357 delegates up for grabs, while the rest of the month inflates 1,091 delegates. The Illinois primary is March 17. There are 1,991 promised delegates to win on a first vote, according to the rules of the Democratic National Committee.

There is no real handicap for the prospects of Biden or anyone else because of the late entry of billionaire Bloomberg.

BLOOMBERG FACTOR

Bloomberg can appeal to the moderate and crossed voters that Biden is looking for.

He skips the first four states and concentrates on the March-rich delegates. Bloomberg has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on a ground game and advertisements.

Biden and the other hopeful 2020 have spent months in highly personal campaigns in the early states in homes, churches and school gymnastics. That is impossible to replicate after March, with so many states in play.

In Illinois, Biden has a series of elected officials who support him. But that playing field can be leveled because Bloomberg already has an impressive physical presence in Illinois.

His campaign has opened offices in Belleville, Springfield and Rock Island. In Chicago, Bloomberg has a headquarters at 325 N. La Salle St. plus offices at 1130 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. and 740 E. 87th St.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg adds offices to 5607 W. Division St. and 2640 N. Narragansett Ave.

There is also the question whether Biden was injured by his son, Hunter. Trump’s accusation and acquittal last week was caused by the revelation that he was pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. Hunter Biden was hired for a lucrative position in the management of an energy company in Ukraine.

Republicans want to keep Hunter Biden in the news.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Asked the Treasury Department for documents related to Hunter Biden for their assessment of potential conflicts in the Obama era.

Sean Hannity from Fox News appeared at the Biden event, open to all press. He asked people about Hunter, whom he later saw in his show.

Kathy Heben, 70, from Manchester, a retired university professor, said Hannity told her he wanted to know if “her children would be offered a job to (a) receive a substantial amount and have no experience in this area.”

Bedingfield said the Biden campaign “has seen no evidence that something Trump has said has changed the way people think about him.”

Heben was originally “gung-ho” for Biden. After seeing Buttigieg and Klobuchar, she is now undecided. Said Heben: “I have to make a decision tonight.”