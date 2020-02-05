Joe Biden on the ropes in New Hampshire after ‘gut blow’ in Iowa

SOMERSWORTH, NH – Joe Biden sits on the ropes in New Hampshire after a “gut” from a likely fourth place in Iowa, lashing out at his leading rivals while trying to alleviate voters’ fear of repeated execution in the first in-the -nation primary.

“I’m not going to cover it with a sugar layer: we had a guts in Iowa. The whole process took a lot of guts, “Biden told a small crowd on Wednesday in Somersworth, N.H.” But this is not the first time I have been beaten. “

The former vice-president followed Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders with a significant margin in Iowa with 86% of the neighborhoods reporting Wednesday afternoon, delaying the results after problems with a mobile app set the caucuses of Monday night in chaos. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Led with 26.7%, followed by Sanders with 25.4%, US senator Elizabeth Warren with 18.3% and Biden with 15.9%

“I’m going to fight for this nomination,” an unusually fiery Biden told voters Wednesday.

“I know there are so many people who write off this campaign,” he said. “Well, I have news for you: I’m not going anywhere.”

Biden made some of his sharpest criticisms so far of Sanders and Buttigieg – stinging their eligibility, even if his is questioned in his third bid for the Democratic nomination.

Biden warned the handing over of “democratic socialist” Sanders that the nomination could make the entire party vulnerable to attacks.

“Donald Trump is desperate to pin the” socialist “label on our party,” he said.

Biden threw Buttigieg because he called him “part of the old, failed Washington.” Well, really? Was it a failure that I went to Congress to make Obamacare a success? “He called it a” risk “for Democrats” to appoint someone who never held a higher position than the mayor of a city with 100,000 residents in Indiana. “

Biden’s show of strength reassured some. But Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, said, “If you attack, you lose.”

Voters on Wednesday also doubted Biden’s involvement with the Granite State.

Portsmouth, N.H., Democrat Jeff Stern said he was flooded by canvases – but not for Biden.

“I don’t see much of a ground game that some other candidates have,” Stern said. “I want to support him. I feel he has the best chance of beating Trump. But Iowa was disappointing. “

Stratham, N.H., Democrat Kerri Vivathana said: ‘It feels like Biden is writing off New Hampshire. He has to meet many more people from New Hampshire than he is. “

But Edward Kelly, general secretary-treasurer of the International Association of Fire Fighters who supports Biden, insisted: “As more people get to know and see Joe Biden in New Hampshire, the stronger finish will happen.”