Joe Biden plans to appoint a presidential audit committee next week

Joe Biden faces the most important decision of his five-year political career: choosing a vice president.

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate plans to appoint a committee to monitor potential running mates next week, according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

Biden, a former vice president in person, has pledged to choose a woman and told donors this week that his team has discussed nominating a choice well before the August democratic convention.

Selecting a running mate is always critical for a presidential candidate. But it’s a particularly urgent calculation for 77-year-old Biden, who, if he wins, would be the oldest American president in history. The decision carries additional weight in the coronavirus pandemic, which, beyond its death toll, threatens to wreak havoc on the world economy and define a future Biden administration.

“We will still be in crisis or recovering, and you want a vice president who can handle it,” said Karen Finney, a democratic strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. “This seems like a much more important decision than usual.”

A lot of suggestions

Biden faces pressure on multiple fronts. He must consider the demands of his heterogeneous, ethnically and ideologically different party, especially the black women who promoted his appointment. He must balance these concerns with his stated desire for a government partner, who is “nice” and “ready to be president at a moment’s notice”.

Campaign general adviser Dana Remus and former White House adviser Bob Bauer are managing the initial process, gathering information on the prospects. Democrats close to several alleged contenders say they have not yet been contacted.

Biden offered many suggestions on his thinking. He said he can easily nominate 12 to 15 women who meet his criteria, but he would probably take six to 11 candidates seriously. He gave no indication of whether he will look to the Senate, where he has spent six terms, to governors or elsewhere.

Some Biden advisers said the campaign listened to many Democrats who want a black woman. Black women helped save Biden’s campaign after an embarrassing start in mostly white Iowa and New Hampshire. Yet there is no firm agreement within the campaign that Biden should follow this path.

“The best thing you can do for all segments of the population is to win,” said Cedric Richmond, Biden co-president of the campaign, a Louisiana congressman and former president of the Congressional Black Caucus. “He showed a commitment to diversity from the start. But this must be based, as the vice president says, on who he trusts.”

“I come for you, boy”

Biden regularly praised California Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival who approved him in March and campaigned for him. When Biden introduced him to a fundraiser this week, he did little to quell speculation about his prospects.

“I’m coming for you, boy,” he said.

He also spoke positively about Stacey Abrams, who lost time for a while to become the first African American governor in U.S. history when she lost the 2018 Governor of Georgia race.

Still, those two women point out Biden’s tightrope. At 55, Harris is talented and popular with Democratic donors, a valuable asset for a candidate with a weakness in fundraising. But he is also a former prosecutor who faces the same skepticism among Biden’s progressives. Meanwhile, its home state is already firmly in the democratic column and could make it an easy target for Republicans eager to blow up the party as too liberal.

Abrams, 46, is a star for many young Democrats, a group that Biden has struggled to conquer in the primaries. And it could help turn Georgia into an authentic state of oscillation. But the highest position I have ever held is the minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, a possible vulnerability in a time of crisis.

Stacey Abrams is talented and popular with Democratic donors, a valuable asset for Biden, who is a candidate with a weakness in fundraising. (John Amis / The Associated Press)

Paul Maslin, a Democratic pollster based in the state of the Wisconsin battlefield, said it would be impossible for Biden to choose someone that everyone would like.

You can ask too much of a vice president’s choice to fill everything: ideology, generational gap, gender, race, experience. There will be something wrong with each of these choices. Paul Maslin, Democratic pollster

“You can ask too much of a vice president’s choice to fill everything: ideology, generational gap, gender, race, experience,” he said. “There will be something wrong with each of these choices.”

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is the only non-white female governor of the Democrats. Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid of Nevada has reportedly guaranteed his state’s Latin Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth is a veteran who has lost limbs in combat. She is of Thai origin and has particularly joined President Donald Trump. And Representative Val Demings, a black MEP from the state of Florida, helped lead the House’s impeachment efforts against Trump.

Yet all four women are relatively unknown nationally.

Biden could go beyond Washington to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, one of the three Great Lakes states that gave Trump his majority to the constituency in 2016. He won plausions during the pandemic and is confused with Biden’s pragmatic sensitivity, winning its place in 2018 with promises to “repair the damned roads”.

But it’s not clear that a 48-year-old white woman from the Midwest brings benefits to Biden she doesn’t already have or can’t find elsewhere.

Senator Amy Klobuchar supported Biden when he left the race to run for the Democratic presidency. She could be in the mix to be chosen as her running partner. (Gretchen Ertl / Reuters)

Voters must “trust” Messenger

It’s a similar conundrum for others, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, a former rival who adapts perfectly to Biden’s politics. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, may offer a bridge to progressives, but several Democrats have argued that her age, 70, is a major responsibility for potential political differences with Biden.

Perhaps helping Biden, several African American supporters and progressive leaders have said that democratic ticket policies and empathetic appeals are the most important thing.

Black voters “must trust the messenger,” said Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of the black PAC, and “a black woman could stand up and have the moral authority to lead on those big problems facing the country right now.”

But, continued Shropshire, this does not mean that a white, Asian or Latin presidential candidate cannot “talk about systemic problems, the structural problems that allow for inequality to persist.”