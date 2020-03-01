Joe Biden posts a convincing – and swift – gain in South Carolina most important

Examine back for updates. Polls are now shut and former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in South Carolina.

Previous Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner quickly following polls shut in the Palmetto Point out. Cable and tv networks referred to as the race based mostly on exit poll knowledge, just about all of which pointed to Biden.

Biden’s victory gives his marketing campaign a substantial boost immediately after disappointing showings in presidential contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. In New Hampshire, Biden put fourth.

South Carolina handed him his initially victory in the presidential contest – and in any of his earlier presidential runs – and providing him a substantially-necessary enhance heading into the important Super Tuesday elections on March three.

Biden’s victory ends the winning streak of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who prevailed in the initially 3 contests. Biden experienced predicted he would earn South Carolina, brushing aside queries about no matter if he would drop out of the race if he did not.

“I will earn South Carolina,” he promised during a Democratic discussion Wednesday night time. “And I will get with African American vote.”

He was suitable on both equally counts. Biden garnered sturdy African-American assistance in the state, aided by the a great deal-coveted endorsement of Rep. James Clyburn.

Biden led polls in the Palmetto State by 20 proportion points previous drop ahead of placing fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire.

Biden downplayed all those early contests, concentrating on extra numerous states these as South Carolina, which he argued would superior gauge which Democrat must obstacle President Donald Trump.

Polls have shut in South Carolina

The South Carolina primaries have shut, bringing the point out one particular essential step nearer to picking its candidate.

The 1st-in-the-South main offers Democratic 54 delegates up for grabs — the most of any of the four early-voting states. And a win tonight could propel a new candidate into the frontrunner posture as the race moves toward into Tremendous Tuesday on March three, when 14 states and one particular U.S. territory will vote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is greatly seen as the frontrunner in the Palmetto State and could benefit the most from the much larger delegate depend. He trails U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and previous South Bend, Indiana, previous mayor Pete Buttigieg in the delegate count following contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Bloomberg scheduling Sunday night time address on coronavirus

Democratic presidential applicant Mike Bloomberg is scheduling to a televised handle on the coronavirus, selling himself as another person with knowledge to reassure and protect the general public.

His marketing campaign claimed Saturday that Bloomberg will produce a 3-moment information on Sunday night time on CBS and NBC. The taped tackle is titled “Leadership in Crisis” and will air at about eight: 30 p.m. Japanese Time. The campaign hasn’t explained how a great deal Bloomberg is shelling out for the business time.

In the tackle, Bloomberg is anticipated to examine his “steady leadership” as mayor of New York to the risk of terrorism, as very well as a hurricane, the West Nile virus and swine flu.

The announcement arrives just after President Donald Trump’s update on COVID-19, subsequent the 1st death from the virus in the United States. Vice President Mike Pence has declared new vacation limits and warnings.

Trump claimed 22 persons in the U.S. have been stricken by the new coronavirus, and 4 are deemed “very ill” and that added cases are “likely.”

Biden puts Clyburn to work for him in North Carolina in advance of Tremendous Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Joe Biden’s campaign said Saturday that Rep. Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement of Biden appears to be taking part in a significant function in present-day South Carolina most important, will also operate for him in North Carolina.

Clyburn will stump for the previous vice president on Sunday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, of the states keeping a principal on Super Tuesday.

“Previously this week, Congressman Clyburn, the House’s 3rd-rating Democrat and Vast majority Whip, recognized as the kingmaker of South Carolina, declared his endorsement of Biden,” the marketing campaign announcement said.

The notice arrived soon just after tv networks disclosed exit polls showing that the Clyburn endorsement was a major deal for a lot of South Carolina Democratic voters.

According to the survey, 24% of voters stated the Clyburn endorsement as “the most important factor” in their votes – presumably ones for Biden.

Sanders slams President Donald Trump in rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took the stage in Springfield, Va., slamming President Donald Trump and promising a united, multigenerational, multiracial coalition from him.

“They say Bernie simply cannot defeat Trump – very well, I respectfully disagree,” he explained, to cheers.

“The only way you defeat Trump is a marketing campaign of power, of enjoyment, a marketing campaign that brings doing the job folks into the political method, a campaign that delivers young people into the political system – and I imagine we are the strongest marketing campaign to do that,” he stated.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has endorsed Sanders, warmed up the crowd right just before, telling the group, “our campaign is designed to make every person seen.”

She touched on the controversy about the on line conduct of some of Sanders’ supporters, saying of the campaign’s critics, “they say this is a campaign about Bernie bros – then I’m a Bernie bro!”

The rally loaded the cavernous St. James Complicated, a field household and athletic center, although other actions went on as standard in the making. Folks could be seen functioning on treadmills in the center’s gyms, and the simultaneous hosting of a small girl’s birthday social gathering intended that Hi there Kitty birthday bash indicators were being held aloft around to Sanders supporters’ symptoms.

Sanders experienced just appear from a rally in Boston, Mass., that at least 10,000 men and women attended.

He was mostly amid supporters right here in Fairfax County, where by Hillary Clinton received by a significant margin in 2016.

Individuals lined up outdoors the doorway, a lot of putting on Sanders hoodies, beanies, and shirts in the chilly 34-diploma climate. Sellers set up along the line of supporters built a brisk organization in Sanders paraphernalia, which include a “Bernie Yoda” shirt, a nod to the popular character from the Star Wars present “The Mandalorian.”

Madhav Acharya, a 59-12 months-aged IT employee from Luton, Va., instructed United states Right now he experienced supported Sanders so considerably in the primary and was there to hear from the candidate about his policies. To him, the most vital troubles have been health care and training, and Sanders was the only one who promised the very best designs for “tuition-free” schooling and decrease health-related prices.

Eugene Park, a 28-calendar year-aged resident doctor from Falls Church, Va., stated he was “just below for the enthusiasm,” having presently made a decision to assist Sanders.

Some other voters were being curious about the prospect.

Susan Sawyer, a 60-calendar year-aged federal employee from Alexandria, Va., who presently supported Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., mentioned she was there to “observe the occasion.” She didn’t like Sanders, she said, mainly because “I never assist socialism,” which she explained intended guidelines like Sanders’ for “free health care and schooling.”

Sawyer experienced voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 out of fears about Hillary Clinton, but she now considered Trump was “too divisive.”

She did not assume she supported Sanders and was in its place hoping for a brokered convention.

Polling exhibits a limited race in Virginia, a single of the much more populous states that will be contested on Super Tuesday. The point out has 99 pledged delegates, a lot more than double the quantity in first-in-the-country Iowa.

Nearly half of Democratic key voters say Clyburn’s endorsement was essential

Almost half, 47 per cent, of Democratic most important voters in South Carolina stated the endorsement by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., was an vital component in their vote Saturday. In addition, 24 percent of them mentioned it was the most critical aspect in their choice.

Clyburn, the majority whip in the Democratic-led House, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Clyburn reported he considered Biden is the most effective bet for South Carolina and the country, especially for African-Us residents. Clyburn said the prospect of a 2nd term for President Donald Trump tends to make him “fearful” for the upcoming.

On Saturday, Clyburn informed CNN that now he is “all in” for Biden, he’s “not going to sit back idly and look at individuals mishandle this marketing campaign,” reiterating the want to “retool” the campaign shifting forward.

Biden, who struggled in early major and caucus states, is hunting to South Carolina to revive his marketing campaign.

Clyburn is a residing legend in South Carolina politics and has an unparalleled community in the point out, specially amid African American voters.

Voters say major precedence is defeating Trump

Voters at a polling spot at a North Charleston church claimed their prime priority is to defeat Trump in November, but they argued that unique Democratic challengers have the finest chance to do that.

Carolina Lane, 79, a retired trainer from Mount Pleasurable, South Carolina, who was handing out Democratic fliers, said Biden’s experience tends to make him the greatest wager amongst the candidates. “We have to get men and women who have the means to sit down with entire world leaders proper off the bat,” she explained.

Helon Everett, 54, an IT employee from North Charleston who voted at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, stated she went with Biden mainly because he is an expert moderate who can attraction to the center of the state – one thing a Bernie Sanders could not do.

“This should really be a referendum on Trump,” Everett stated. “And it need to continue to be a referendum on Trump and not a referendum on socialism.”

Sanders supporters, in the meantime, mentioned Biden signifies the status quo, and voters you should not want that.

“I guess I just wished anything different,” stated Nicole Gomillion, 35, an IT employee from North Charleston who stated younger folks in distinct would react to Sanders’ messages about doing away with scholar personal debt and expanding health and fitness treatment.

North Charleston Democrats who mentioned they voted for Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Steyer claimed equivalent matters, describing their candidates as brokers for adjust this is essential for the celebration and the region. They also claimed they would vote for whoever the Democrats wind up nominating so that they can accomplish position just one: Defeating Trump.

“If my doggy was the nominee, I would vote for her,” explained Jessica Critcher, 31, a Warren supporter who described herself as an “ax throwing instructor” at a regional bar.

Biden calls Trump’s coronavirus language ‘dangerous’

At a political rally Friday evening in North Charleston, Trump described the coronavirus outbreak as the Democrats’ “new hoax,” suggesting they ended up overlooking the hard work his administration has built to confront the virus.

On Saturday during a pay a visit to to a Greenville polling website, Biden known as Trump’s language “absolutely unsafe.”

“Everything’s about him,” Biden claimed. “I know he’s a secure genius, but it is preposterous the thing’s he is saying.”

Sanders marketing campaign states 13,000 people attended Boston rally

BOSTON – Four miles from the Cambridge household of Elizabeth Warren, extra than 10,000 men and women turned out in freezing temperatures Saturday for an outside Bernie Sanders rally at Boston Typical, 3 days just before Massachusetts’ 91 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

With former Vice President Joe Biden the favored to earn Saturday’s South Carolina primary, Sanders seemed in advance to Tremendous Tuesday, in which he has an option to establish a important all round delegate lead. He was in Springfield, Massachusetts, Friday evening and will be in Virginia on Saturday evening right before heading to Los Angeles on Sunday.

“As some of you may possibly know, the establishment is receiving quite nervous about our marketing campaign,” said Sanders, an impartial U.S. senator from Vermont, taking the stage immediately after musician Béla Fleck warmed up the crowd with the banjo. “And tonight, they are likely to change on the Television and they’re heading to locate that 10,000 people today came out to the Boston Frequent, and they are going to grow to be even extra anxious.”

The Sanders campaign later on stated more than 13,000 people attended.

In Massachusetts, Sanders is likely for a knockout punch against Warren, a U.S. senator from the condition, and delegates that once seemed unbelievable supplied her home-point out edge. But Sanders, the nationwide Democratic frontrunner, has surged into initially location in the latest Massachusetts polls, topping Warren 25% to 17% in a survey released Friday by WBUR.

Candidates in South Carolina, Super Tuesday states

Early Saturday, Warren greeted dozens of supporters in Columbia, South Carolina, to kick off a get-out-the-vote canvass start. The rally was Warren’s last quit in the point out. She was anticipated to show up at occasions in Arkansas and Texas later in the day.

A number of other candidates ended up also headed to Tremendous Tuesday states on Saturday. Sanders held a rally in Massachusetts and was expected in Virginia later. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was anticipated to be in Virginia, Maine and North Carolina. Buttigieg was headed to North Carolina and Tennessee.

Biden prepared to go to an event in North Carolina just before returning to Columbia for a key evening bash at the Carolina Volleyball Centre at the University of South Carolina.

Fewer than a mile absent, Steyer was also predicted to hold a major night celebration in Columbia. He hosted an function in the similar city Friday night featuring performances by rapper Juvenile, singer Yolanda Adams and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Movie of Steyer dancing to “Again That Azz Up” at the function went viral on Twitter.

Previous New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot Saturday, was anticipated to stop by Virginia and North Carolina. His marketing campaign declared Saturday that it prepared to host a lot more than 2,400 occasions across 30 states in advance of Tremendous Tuesday.

Polls open up, voting starts

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in South Carolina. Voters were trickling in steadily across the state by late morning with officials anticipating voting to decide up all around lunchtime and later in the working day.

In the drafty, chilly gymnasium of a center school in Seneca, South Carolina, all 4 precincts for Oconee County’s most populous metropolis had previously acquired perfectly over 300 votes by 11 a.m.

Two voters, Connie Sanders and Barbara Eastman, are Trump supporters but determined to vote since there is no Republican primary this calendar year. Republican teams in the Upstate have asked loyal Republicans to vote in the Democratic principal for candidates perceived to be weak in opposition to Trump.

Bernie Sanders “is far more socialist than anything at all and I really do not concur with most of his thoughts… he’s just not my cup of tea,” Connie Sanders said. She voted for Biden and Eastman for Steyer in an exertion to maintain Bernie Sanders out of the basic election.

Meanwhile in Allendale County, Paige Williams, 37, said she’s worried about instruction and the character of Trump, but her most pressing problem is wellness care in rural Allendale County the place the healthcare facility is tiny and entry to any health-related services is limited and finding worse.

Obtain to health and fitness treatment in a county with no general public transportation is a critical difficulty for citizens, explained Gwen Walker, a poll employee at Allendale Group Heart.

It’s the state’s most intensely Democratic county, but also the smallest and a person of the poorest with median income of $23,300, according to census information. It also has the best black population in the point out with 83% black or African-American and 15% white, in accordance to census data.

– Elizabeth LaFleur and Donna Isbell Walker, The Greenville News