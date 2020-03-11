Joe Biden projected the winner of Michigan Primary

On Tuesday night, a number of media outlets have declared former President Joe Biden a winner of the Michigan Democratic presidential primary.

One hundred and twenty-five delegates are in play for Michigan Elementary Schools and several outlets, including NBC News, Fox News and Associated Press (AP), said Biden the winner shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. EAST. Several precincts closed an hour earlier, so about 50% reported when the race was called. Biden was ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by almost 90,000 votes with more than 50 percent support.

BREAKING – Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan. #APracecall at 21: 05h. EDT # Election2020 #Imprimary https://t.co/lGfinkb1KC

– AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 11, 2020

Several polls projected that Biden would easily win the Michigan Democrats’ primaries.

A Data for Progress poll released Tuesday found that Biden would beat Sanders by 21 points, while a Monmouth poll found that Biden would beat Sanders by 15 points. However, Sanders predicted the win over the weekend, telling Fox News’ Chris Wallace “We think we’re going to beat Biden.”

Biden also easily won Mississippi and Missouri, expanding his lead as a race leader.

