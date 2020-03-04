joe-biden-projected-to-get-maine-democratic-key:-abc-news

Joe Biden has notched his 10th Tremendous Tuesday victory by profitable Maine’s Democratic presidential key, in accordance to an ABC News projection.

The point out, which was called Wednesday afternoon for Biden, has 24 delegates at stake.

Secretary of Point out Matthew Dunlap claimed turnout was increased than he experienced predicted.

It was the state’s initial presidential main in 20 a long time. Maine very last utilized primaries in 1996 and 2000 and then switched to the caucus system for the future four presidential election cycles. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders handily gained Maine’s Democratic caucuses in 2016.

Biden also received Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, while Sanders captured California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont.