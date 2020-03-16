Joe Biden promises to nominate black woman in Supreme Court for “representation”

Former Vice President Joe Biden promised CNN and Univision’s Democratic debate Sunday night that he would nominate a “black woman” in the United States Supreme Court if he was elected president in November.

Asked what she would do to fight for women’s rights, Biden said, “The first issue, I pledged that if I am elected President, to have the opportunity to nominate someone in court, I will nominate the first black woman. court. “

Biden appeared to be referring to the Supreme Court.

He continued, “Now they need to have representation. It’s been a long time since.”

Biden seemed to be supporting the idea that the main qualification for a Supreme Court justice would be race, gender and the ability to “represent” a demographic section of the population.

This stance resonates with what President Barack Obama told Planned Parenthood in 2007: “(we need someone who has the heart, empathy”) to recognize what a young teenager is like. Empathy for understanding what it is like to be poor or African American, gay or disabled or old, and this is the criterion by which I will select my judges. “

His first nominee was Judge Sonia Sotomayor, who said, infamously, that a “wise Latina” could reach “a better conclusion” than a white male judge in certain cases, based on “the richness of his experiences” more than in the law.

Biden then added, “Secondly, if I am elected president in my cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I promise that, in fact, I will nominate a woman to be vice president. There are several women qualified to be presidents tomorrow. . I would choose a woman to be my vice president. “

His rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), said he would probably do the same.

