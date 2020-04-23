Joe Biden Raises $ 46.7 Million In March 2020

Joe Biden has raised the best monthly funding in three months so far, as the Democratic Presidential nomination race quickly won and former rivals gathered behind him. An estimated Democratic presidential candidate raised $ 46.7 million in March. This is the most Democratic presidential candidate ever gathered in the month of the 2020 election cycle.

According to Biden’s campaign, 70% of his March funding was done online. The average donation was $ 40, and the most frequently mentioned profession was “teacher.” His Federal Election Commission monthly submission shows that the former Vice President has finished March with over $ 26 million in cash at hand.

Biden’s record of March funding reflects the rapid turnaround of the previous Vice President’s campaign last month. He hadn’t won the primary election until the February 29th South Carolina Democratic Contest. Status.

Biden’s funding for February was less than half of March’s sales, just $ 18 million. And in January he raised less than $ 9 million.

Biden acknowledged the dramatic changes in the race and said, “It was your support that made us a putative nominee for our party” in a fundraiser email we sent to our supporters on Monday night. “It’s something no one predicted a while ago.”

Cash transport comes as Biden had to shift to a virtual campaign among the precautions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In his email to supporters, he also said it would affect his funding numbers.

“I know April may be inconsistent with March funding, and that’s okay for me. The world has changed significantly. It’s sometimes unrecognizable. Your family and community have We need more generosity and strength than ever. “

Biden continues to hold virtual fundraisers and appeals to supporters online, but his campaign faces serious cash disadvantages ahead of President Trump before the general election. Last week, Trump’s campaign announced that it had raised $ 212 million in the first three months of 2020, along with the Republican National Committee and the Community Fundraising Committee. At the end of March, Republican operations had over $ 240 million in cash.

According to the March FEC filing, the Democratic National Committee raised more than $ 32 million in March. The $ 18 million comes from a campaign after Mike Bloomberg discontinued the race after Super Tuesday.

DNC finished the month with over $ 35 million in cash at hand, but debt is over $ 5 million.

