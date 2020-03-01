[Joe Biden Rips Trump Dismissing Coronavirus Problems as Democrat ‘Hoax’: ‘Has He No Shame?’]

Previous Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump on Sunday for how his administration has dealt with the ongoing condition bordering the coronavirus.

Biden gave a wide array interview to CNN’s Jake Tapper following his South Carolina Democratic primary earn, and he argued that the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic paled in comparison to how the Obama presidency dealt with the ebola crisis.

“We established up an complete mechanism of how the offer with long run outbreaks of pandemic ailments,” Biden explained. “They removed that business when they came into perform. They minimize the funding for CDC.”

Biden ongoing his lambast by saying “they didn’t even start to put together the screening kits, this is some thing that is kind of elementary.” He also went following Trump for crying “hoax” around Democrat criticisms of the White House’s technique to the outbreak.

“I never want to communicate down the risk of us remaining able to do this well, but, you know, the idea that Donald Trump mentioned just numerous days ago that this is a Democratic hoax. What in God’s identify is he conversing about? What in God’s name is he chatting about? Has he no shame?”

The ex-veep concluded by stating “we really should be hearing from the scientists” instead than Mike Pence, even although Biden’s successor is at the moment top the White House’s coronavirus activity power and was just on CNN to converse about that.

“Let the experts talk, allow them notify us what is going on, let them put together us, and let them put together the nation, and enable them be the types conveying how they’re going to supply the protective equipment for hospitals.”

