Joe Biden Said Donald Trump was ‘Graceful’ in a Call About the Coronavirus Pandemic, Listening to His Five Recommendations

Former Vice-President Joe Biden said President Donald Trump was “friendly” on phone calls about the coronavirus pandemic and listened to the recommended responses to the outbreak.

The main Democrat leader told CNN Cuomo Prime Time on Tuesday that he had a “good conversation” with the Supreme Commander in Chief and set out five things Trump can do to better handle the pandemic.

But he also said the couple agreed not to discuss the specifics of their Monday phone calls.

Asked why he felt the need to call President Trump in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, Biden said: “Kellyanne Conway … said for about four or five days, I cannot remember the exact date, if Biden really wanted to help him stop criticizing and call the president and offer his help.

After saying that his staff did not follow up on the offer until Monday, Biden added: “I got a call when I went to a show, one of your colleagues’ shows, and they said they wanted to talk to me. I called the White House and sure enough the president wanted speak up.

“We had a good conversation. I explained what I thought he should do. I outlined four or five specific points that I thought were necessary. I pointed out that this was about taking responsibility and becoming the commander in chief.”

The former vice president added that Trump was “very friendly” in his talks and suggested they agreed not to discuss the specific call.

“Why is it good for Americans to talk, but we don’t really know what’s going on?” CNN host Chris Cuomo asked.

Biden was then more specific about what he suggested President Trump should do in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“He must fully implement the Defense Production Law. He must appoint at the same time a supply commander who controls everything,” Biden said. “He has to make the Bank’s Defense Production Act because big banks don’t want to lend to small businesses. He has to exponentially increase drug testing.”

The former vice president also called on the government to collect more data nationally about African-Americans contracting COVID-19 and dying at a higher rate than other groups. “He was very friendly and that was the end of the conversation,” added Biden.

President Trump told reporters on Monday that their phone call about the new coronavirus pandemic was “truly extraordinary” and lasted about 15 minutes.

“He gave me his point of view and I fully understand that,” Trump said. “And we just had a friendly chat.”

The commander later confirmed that Biden had made a suggestion to him about how to deal with the plague, adding: “That does not mean that I agree with that suggestion, but of course he has a suggestion.”