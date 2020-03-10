Joe Biden talks to a Michigan worker about the removal of the ‘AR-14’

During a factory visit, Democratic Tuesday, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden went in and out with a Michigan worker and talked about “removing the AR-14s.”

Breitbart News reported that the exchange began with the worker expressing concern that Biden was violating the second amendment, and Biden responded by claiming that the worker was “full of *.”

From there, the worker referred to watching music videos in which Biden pushed his gun control and talked specifically about grabbing guns. Biden initially listed the weapons he owns, such as a shotgun, etc., and finally said, “Wait, wait, wait, wait, grab the AR-14s …”

Voting for Joe Biden in Michigan: “You’re Fucking Full!” Pic.twitter.com/zayU6gh2Ml

– Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

During February 25, 2020, the Biden Democratic debate suggested that 150 million Americans have been killed with weapons since 2007, and on November 10, 2019, Breitbart News quoted him as saying that no one needed a “magazine.” with 100 clips. “

On November 7, 2019, Breitbart News announced Biden’s support for the repurchase of AR-15 by the government and other commonly owned semi-automatic rifles.

Biden said:

People, look and I’d like to buy weapons. We have already started talking about this. We tried to do it. I think it can be done. And this should be demanded that we do. And this is a good expense for money.

Ironically, Biden has made it clear that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke will charge the gun control charge in a Biden administration. It was Oourour who said, “Hell yes, let’s take your AR-15.”

