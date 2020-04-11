Joe Biden, Tara’s Sexual Harass Accuser Returns the Files of Criminal Complaints

A woman has filed a police report claiming that presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually abused her in 1993, according to the report.

Tara Reade filed criminal complaints with the Washington Metropolitan Police Department who accused the Democratic nomination in 2020 of pushing her against a wall in the Senate corridor and stabbing her with her fingers, according to Business Insider.

The alleged incident occurred when Reade worked as a Senate staff member for Biden nearly 30 years ago.

Reade first filed a claim against Biden last month. In a tweet, Reade thanks those who helped him appear with accusations, and also “important figures” who have supported him such as Susan Sarandon, John Cusack, and Rose McGowan.

Reade also confirmed that the statute of limitations surrounding claims against Biden had passed.

“I submitted a police report only for security reasons. All crime statistics are unlimited. Thank you to all who have supported me,” Reade tweeted.

Reade also referred to the research he received after appearing he wrote a blog post in 2018 praising Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a loving, caring and visionary leader.” The blog post has since been deleted and he distanced himself from comments.

“I have been smeared and called by evil names by Biden supporters. I am also accused of being called a Russian agent. I am not,” Reade tweeted. “I’ll keep talking.”

Speaking to Newsweek, Reade said he decided to file a claim against Biden to ensure that “strong men” were responsible for their actions.

“I try to talk more deeply about sexual harassment at work and strong people,” Reade said. “I will not get traditional justice, as is the case with [Harvey] Weinstein. I am looking for something more existential – not to have to keep secrets because it’s someone strong.”

In a statement at the time, Biden’s team denied the allegations against him.

“Women have the right to tell their stories, and journalists have an obligation to examine these claims closely,” said Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. “We encourage them to do it, because this accusation is wrong.”

Marianne Baker, who served as executive assistant for Senator Biden from 1982 to 2000, also rejected the claim.

“Throughout the years I worked for Senator Biden, I have never witnessed, or heard, or received, reports of inappropriate behavior, periods – not from Ms. Reade, not from anyone,” he told Newsweek.

“This clearly wrong accusation is contrary to the internal work of our Senate office and the people I have known and worked closely for nearly two decades.”

The Biden Office and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department have been contacted for comment.

Biden participated in the eleventh Democratic Party presidential debate 2020 at the Washington Bureau CNN studio in Washington, D.C., on March 15.

MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty