Joe Biden tells AFL-CIO Coronavirus an “opportunity” to change the U.S. economy

Democratic leader Joe Biden told the AFL-CIO on Tuesday that the turmoil and damage it is doing to the U.S. economy is an “opportunity” to change it.

Biden addressed members of the Pennsylvania union from his basement studio.

“Once we break the infection curve and curb this public health crisis, we will have to do an immense job of rebuilding this economy,” Biden said.

“We cannot simply return to an unjust and unequal economy that is cracking down on American workers,” he said, adding “the middle class was built by unions,” and unions will be the “driving force” for the United States. ‘success on the other side of the virus outbreak.

“We know how this should be. This will be our chance to make it real,” Biden voted.

After tagging a laundry list of pro-union proposals, Biden said, “And above all, more union members, more unions, more collective bargaining throughout the U.S. In the private sector. In the public sector. federal government ”

Biden said that if he was elected in November, “no one” will fight more for him than he does.

“My father used to say that the only way to deal with abuse of power is with power,” he said. “You are the only power we have.”

He stated, “Repeating this three times,” “promoting unions.”

“I want to promise, this is what I will do. Not only do they support unions, but they also support the formation of more unions. Take on those corporations that spend a billion dollars a year to make organization difficult,” said Biden, who “violate the law.”

He then said that he was speaking too long and asked only one question before leaving.