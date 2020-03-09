Joe Biden tells President Donald Trump to rest and let the health expert speak and run the coronavirus that killed 22 Americans

In the early hours of Monday morning, as the stock market crashed due to falling oil prices and the spread of coronavirus, President Donald Trump was busy on Twitter writing deceptive tweets, and former Vice President Joe Biden decided the answer.

Trump tweeted this first tweet that said, “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It has an average of between 27,000 and 70,000 a year. Nothing closes, life and the economy go on. At this time, there are 546 cases CoronaVirus confirmed, with 22 deaths. Think of it! “

POTUS boasted in a tweet: “Excellent work done by @VP and the CoronaVirus Working Group. Thank you!”

He posted this message minutes later: “Saudi Arabia and Russia are discussing the price and flow of oil. This and fake news are the reason for the market crash!

Trump then said: “The fake media and its partner, the Democratic Party, are doing everything within their semi-significant power (it was once greater!) To ignite the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond the facts would justify. Surgeon General: “The risk is low for the American average.”

He also tweeted this after the stock went down: “Good for the consumer, gas prices are falling!”

Biden did an interview on MSNBC Monday Last Word with Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell, where he said out loud what many think quietly: Trump should stop talking and create chaos and allow health experts to share scientific and data data about the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden stated: “I wish he was silent; I am serious. That’s a terrible thing to say about a president, but shut up, just let the experts speak and accept that what they are suggesting is what we should do, “Biden said in an interview on MSNBC’s, cit.” The last word “.

O & # 39; Donnell also urged Biden to share his thoughts on the stock market’s reaction to Trump’s chaotic backlash.

Biden clarified: “But he would not fall, I don’t believe. Now, who can say? But I believe he has no confidence in the president in anything he says or does. He turns everything into what he thinks are one political gain for itself, and it’s really sinking into the process. But there are a lot of innocent bystanders seriously injured. “

The crisis could hurt Trump’s chances in the 2020 election.

