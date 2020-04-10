Joe Biden to join co-creators is Billy Porter and Kristin Chenoweth

Joe Biden is hosting a campaign planning campaign on March 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson / Getty)

Joe Biden is running a very publicized ‘virtual’ fundraiser in the Los Angeles LGBT + community, donating as little as $ 1,000.

The ceremony on April 23 will feature performances from TV, Broadway and music experts, including Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth and Melissa Etheridge. Tennis champion Billie Jean King is also kept as a “special guest.”

“To compare the situation with COVID-19, please agree with Vice President Joe Biden that you attended the event,” says the call, which he calls a “good evening” by a Democratic supporter.

It will be presented at Rosie O’tDellell’s recent fundraiser for The Actors Fund, which featured events and interviews with celebrities.

The “guests” at the event donate $ 1,000, while sponsors donate $ 2,800 and the “experts” donate $ 5,600. Stakeholders should be committed to making $ 20,000 for the event.

Like many of those who want to join the Democratic party in the race, Biden has outlined a number of LGBT + activists, and promised to use his power to “soon bring the fast” to the Trump administration if he took office in November.

Although he did not support Hollywood as much as his former Bernie Sanders supporters, many actors have reportedly supported him in November, including Cher, director Rob Reiner, Alec Baldwin, Barbra Streisand and Tom Hanks.

The most popular program is one of several computer programs planned as part of the White House campaign.

It began fundraising through Zoom on March 20, just as the epidemic hit the US. Having played in several other events, including co-producer and Senator Kamala Harris, who recently endorsed Biden.

According to The Hill, Biden also plans to have a “fiery” chat at his home in Wilmington next week, as well as two other Internet service providers this month.