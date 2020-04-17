Joe Biden Trying to Adapt to Digital Camera

If you suddenly find yourself in your home, showing a vicious cycle, you don’t know how to do your job in the new world, then Joe Biden looks like you.

For nearly half a century, the former Vice-President has been a hands-on, straight-up, shoulder-to-shoulder manager. He built his career in a world of tours, crowds and parks, where a 77-year-old thought that nothing would shake so many people in the day, or to make a rope line for so long. hours, he was looking for voters in the eye and turning over news and material.

But just as Biden is leading the Democratic nomination in 2020, this world suddenly stops. Which means that Biden, an analog politician if there is one, suddenly runs a digital campaign. “I used to sit in the TV, or stand in front of thousands of people talking, and here I am, on the surface,” he said during a digital nightclub with the YouTubers family, illuminating those famous Biden teeth. “I’m just trying to learn.”

The move raises every political campaign by 2020, but it is especially challenging for Biden, who had already spent three years in the Senate when Facebook was created. He has no clear mind as to what is going on or why, and is not interested in opening or facilitating ways to create online transactions. If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was able to use the Internet, and candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren came to experience it as a second language, Biden was still learning. The campaign knows what is at stake. Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director, said: “As the VP said this was a fight for the lives of the community, it was also a battle for the internet.”

But it is also clear that Biden’s digital campaign is a work in progress. “He is not a digital candidate,” said former Democrat David Axelrod. “One of the reasons why he is unable to make money as others raise money is that he is not at this stage.”

There is no set formula for camping in the world, but the campaign is trying to adapt. Biden now has a vibrant video crown in his home building, where he sits for hours calling local news outlets and major cities full of young people with youth organizers and activists on COVID. -19. So far, he’s been mostly self-destructive: he’s made four of his quarterbacks with varsity picks from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II. The campaign said they generated 7.8 million video views across the platform between April 4 and April 11, and 52.8 million views in the past month.

But other extremists say he can do more. Lis Smith, is a great listener for Pete Buttigieg. Smith said the campaign could be shortened by using the “go anywhere” strategy to push the Buttigieg campaign: more news, with regular calls to NPR stations and other local radio stations. , and reaching new audiences by featuring live video shows and radio stations that they can. not at first they seemed natural. Biden is already off to the wing: Thursday night, he will be featured in the popular Show Show, Desus & Mero.

The campaign also rattled off a good portion of the internet, where people were more interested in the videos of Oprah and Tom Hanks than the Reddit insults. “I think there are two ways to conquer the Internet: one is with terrorism, and the other is sympathetic,” Flaherty said. “The campaign hangs on to show his sympathy.”

But in some ways, Biden is at a real loss in the digital world. While Trump illuminates Twitter by controlling and up-to-date information, Biden’s joke usually contains passionate statements about his speech. While Sanders was chatting on Instagram with Cardi B, Biden enjoyed chatting with historian Jon Meacham on the video. For young indigenous people – many of whom support Sanders internally – Biden’s campaign is falling for the quietest person on the Internet: national. A video on his video was “impossible,” said a senior youth activist who supported Sanders. “When they are further exposed to this species of Biden, less fortunate people like it.”

Essential doesn’t necessarily translate to social platforms, either: algorithms often give a sense of consensus, and bitterness over comfort. Teddy Goff, a partner in Environmental Design who was the digital director of President Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign, “There is a physics to this, and math is the medium for who’s going to be at a loss.”

This is the central question facing Biden’s digital campaign: his funding for the coalition is part of what has made him interested in many Democratic voters, but will he translate into support? back online? Tyler Brown, a former digital director of the Republican committee who is now the head of Hadron’s strategy, said, “Joe Biden, by virtue of being a party candidate, doesn’t have to be supportive. “And so it becomes difficult to use this in an effective online game.”

The Trump campaign learned that lesson early on. Since 2016, cyberbullying has been a major means of political communication and political fundraising. The strategy was so successful that Brad Parscale, who was director of digital media in 2016, is now the campaign manager. Allen Fuller, founder of CaucusRoom, a social networking site for conservatives. “Is Biden’s campaign designed to move in this way?”

Remember. According to digital blogger Bully Pulpit Interactive, Biden’s campaign has hit Trump on Facebook and Google nearly $ 3 million since March. But the digital team is just as fun as it was in the first one, and even though the campaign plans to hire more people, they haven’t done so yet. Biden is still making his major decisions with most long-term advisers whose ambitions are to become president instead of trying to get into the picture.

Some critics say the schtick does not collapse. “We have a lot of work to do,” said a Democrat who recommended a different 2020 candidate. “The Rose Garden policy will be difficult to impose on Donald Trump.”

At the same time, some in Biden think that imposing a presidential character during a crisis is the best way to go against someone like Trump, especially when people are suffering from extreme leadership.

“Donald Trump is like a chief technology officer at the Biden campaign. He was always standing there, lying down, having hate, ”said Biden adviser Ron Klain. “Sales cut themselves.”

Write to Charlotte Alter at charlotte.alter@time.com.

