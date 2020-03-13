Joe Biden uses a Coronavirus address at Lobhot Shots on Trump

Joe Biden used his highly publicized coronavirus pandemic public address to remove President Donald Trump from political action.

The former vice president, who appears to be able to run the Democratic nomination, presented his proposal for containment of the virus on Thursday in a speech held by supporters as the commander-in-chief. Neither Biden nor the speech, in fact, lived up to this hype. Instead of calling for unity and calm in the face of growing pandemic, Biden seized the opportunity to assassinate Trump by disregarding science, having an “adverse relationship with the truth” and promoting racism.

“Unfortunately, this virus revealed the serious shortcomings of the current administration,” the former president said on Thursday. “Public fears are heightened by [a] the general lack of trust in this president fueled by an adversarial relationship with the truth.”

To fight the virus, Biden argued that it was paramount to have open leadership and a willingness to cooperate across national borders. He said:

Our government’s ability to respond effectively has been undermined by casting off our agencies and the scorn of science. Our capacity for global response is dramatically curtailed by the damage Trump has done to our credibility and to our relationships around the world.

While many of Biden’s solutions are already being implemented by the federal government, the former vice president accused Trump of sowing fear and racial division. Biden, in particular, said that Trump’s attempt to blame China for not containing the virus led to racism and “xenophobia”.

“Labeling COVID-19 as a” foreign virus “carries no responsibility for the unjustified sentences that have been taken so far by the Trump administration,” said the former vice president. “Let me be clear: the coronavirus has no political affiliation.”

“Acts of racism and xenophobia against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community should not be tolerated,” Biden added.

The speech comes a day after Biden’s campaign unveiled its “Public Health Advisory Committee,” which is set to provide guidance for the former vice president on the pandemic. The political leanings of some individuals taken by the committee were vindicated with a plan Biden announced on Thursday, which included in his anti-virus proposals the reinstatement of the Paris climate agreement.