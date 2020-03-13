Joe Biden uses Coronavirus to drive campaign donations

Joe Biden’s campaign is using public panic over the coronavirus to refill its fundraising coffers.

Biden gave a speech yesterday, which was delayed by 29 minutes due to a malfunction of audio equipment, to reassure Americans that he has a plan to combat the spread of the disease.

Following the address, Biden’s campaign emailed the text, along with a request for donations.

“This is not the time to be complacent. If you are ready to fight for the soul of this nation, you can start giving by choosing Joe Biden by clicking the button below,” read Karl Rove.

The button reads: “Woman to choose Joe Biden.”

The campaign asked readers to “pass it on to family and friends.”

During the lead, Biden urged viewers to go to the campaign’s website to read his coronavirus plan. Visitors first come across a request page to ask for donations before they are allowed to read the plan, which the Trump administration took into account.

Biden is not the first to try to financially capitalize on a social challenge. In 2018, Hillary Clinton used the “humanitarian crisis” on the southern border to solicit donations for her non-profit.

“What is happening to families on the border right now is horrible. Lactating infants move away from their mothers,” an email read. Parents said their children ate bathing or playing games, only to notice hours after they would not return. Children incarcerated in warehouses and, according to more than one account, kept in cages. It is a moral and humanitarian crisis. Everyone who has had a child in their arms, and any human being with compassion and decency, should be outraged. “

Even as I warned that it might take place along the way of the campaign, that Trump’s immigration policies would result in separate families, that parents sent from their children, people rounded off on trains and buses, I hoped not. it would be so. But now, as we look at the broken hearts, this is exactly what is happening.

We may be heartbroken, but we should not be desperate. There is something you can do to help.

Clinton continued to solicit donations from her group.

Kyle Olson is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @ KyleOlson4.