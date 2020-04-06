Joe Biden Will Beat Donald Trump at the Key Swing State of Florida, New Poll Shows

A new poll from Florida voters shows that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump in the swinging state of Florida if elections are held today.

The University of North Florida released polling data on Monday morning. Surveys show that the majority of voters in the Southern states do not approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and that a number of voters will elect Biden from the presidency in the hypothetical election battle.

While only 40 percent of voters said they would support Trump, 46 percent said they would vote for Biden if he was a Democratic challenger. An additional 6 percent said they would not vote while 8 percent remained undecided.

Joe Biden spoke during a campaign held at the University of South Florida Campus Recreation Building on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Surveys show that a number of voters in Florida will vote for Biden over Donald Trump in a hypothetical election battle.

Meanwhile, 53 percent of Florida voters said they did not approve of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, while only 45 percent said they strongly or somewhat agreed. Specifically, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key figure in the Trump coronavirus task force who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, received a much higher approval rating, with 85 percent of respondents viewing his leadership well and only 6 percent disagreeing.

Trump officially became a resident of Florida at the end of 2019, after being born, raised and built his career in New York. During his tenure as president, Trump regularly traveled to the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to rest from Washington, D.C.

In 2016, Trump narrowly defeated former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Florida, with no candidate winning the majority of the country’s votes. Trump gathered 49 percent of the voters in Florida, while Clinton won 47.8 percent. Clinton’s loss in the state came after former Democratic President Barack Obama won Florida with 50 percent of the vote in 2012, and with 51 percent in 2008.

Biden, who serves as Obama’s vice president, has not yet been nominated by a Democrat but is seen by most analysts as an alleged candidate. Democratic presidential nominee Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont is still looking for party nominations, but he trailed the former vice president in a race for the promised delegation, also in a national poll.

Most recent national polls show Biden and Sanders defeated Trump in a hypothetical election battle, with the former vice president generally having more governing leadership over the president than the senator from Vermont.

Recent national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics show Biden in front of Trump around 5.9 points, 49.9 percent to 44 percent. Sanders, relatively speaking, was ahead of Trump by an average of just 3.9 points, with the senator beating the president 48.7 percent to 44.8 percent.