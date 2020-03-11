Joe Biden wins Mississippi in Democratic Elementary

Former Vice President Joe Biden easily won the Mississippi Democratic primaries on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden as the polls closed at 7pm. central.

With 14 percent of precincts traveling downtown at 8:16 p.m., Biden was ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with a massive 68 percent increase, from 82 to 14 percent.

Biden is expected to occupy the lion’s share of the state’s 41 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, adding to his next 100-delegate address that he had on Sanders in the Democratic nomination test for tonight’s President. .

Biden’s victory end is expected to be close to 30 percent of the margin he achieved when he won the Democratic primary in South Carolina on February 29.

Like South Carolina, African-American voters historically represent more than half of voters in the Mississippi Democratic primary.

Biden took an estimated 60 percent of the African American vote in South Carolina, and a similar pattern of voting behavior was observed in Mississippi on Tuesday.

The definitive victory of the former President in the Mississippi continued his series of Democratic primary victories in the South. In addition to Tuesday’s victory in Mississippi and his momentum-shifting victory in South Carolina, Biden racked up First Tuesday victories in the First Democrat in Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina.

Biden was also declared the winner in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Missouri and even on the Michigan battlefield shortly after polls closed in Midwest.

The results of three additional Democratic primary contests in Idaho, Washington, and North Dakota will come as the polls close in those states.

Next Tuesday, March 17, four Democratic primary contests will be held in the key states of Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona.