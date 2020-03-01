joe-biden-wins-south-carolina-principal

Previous Vice President Joe Biden notched his first victory of the 2020 presidential main race Saturday with a resounding win in South Carolina that will give his campaign a sorely wanted raise in momentum as he heads into the critical Super Tuesday contests.

“All those of you that have been knocked down, counted out, left guiding — this is your campaign,” Biden reported to cheers from his look at party in Columbia, S.C. “Just times back, the push and the pundits declared this candidacy lifeless. Now, many thanks to all of you, the heart of the Democratic Bash, we just received and we’ve gained massive because of you. And we are extremely significantly alive.”

Biden was visibly elated, grinning and pointing to users of the group in advance of offering a forceful speech about the point out of the Democratic race before voters in 14 states go to the polls on Tuesday.

“The choices voters make all throughout The united states in the following couple of days will figure out what this party stands for, what we believe and what we’ll get accomplished,” Biden reported. “If Democrats nominate me, I feel we can conquer Donald Trump.”

Biden also took an implicit shot at Bernie Sanders, the Independent senator from Vermont and a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who experienced emerged as the delegate leader in the Democratic subject after wins in Nevada and New Hampshire and a well-liked vote victory in Iowa.

If Democrats “want a nominee who’s a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a happy Democrat, an Obama-Biden Democrat, be part of us,” Biden said. “We have the choice of profitable large or dropping bid, that is the choice.”

Sanders congratulated Biden from a rally in Virginia Beach front, Va., after stumping by Boston earlier in the day.

“You cannot acquire them all. There are a good deal of states out there and tonight we did not get in South Carolina,” Sanders explained to boos from his supporters. “That will not be the only defeat. There are a ton of states in this place. No person wins them all.”

Sanders pivoted promptly to the future contests, stating, “Now we head to Super Tuesday.”

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also supplied Biden congratulations from her rally in Houston, Texas, as candidates fanned out across the nation ahead of Super Tuesday.

“I’ll be the 1st to say that the 1st four contests have not gone exactly as I’d hoped.” explained Warren, who has nonetheless to end earlier mentioned third-location in a condition. But, she extra, “Our marketing campaign is built for the very long haul.”

South Carolina delivered the 77-12 months-previous Biden his 1st-at any time gain in a presidential primary contest. He exited the 1988 race before voting commenced and dropped out in 2008 after shedding in Iowa.

This cycle, Biden had finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire. He rebounded to a second-area complete in Nevada very last Saturday.

South Carolina was very long viewed as Biden’s “firewall” supplied his support amongst black voters. The Palmetto Point out marked the first significant examination of no matter whether the candidates could enchantment to one of the most faithful voting blocs in the Democratic Party.