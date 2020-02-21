[Joe Biden’s campaign lifted $8.nine million in January, ended thirty day period with $seven.one million dollars]



Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden departs following offering remarks as he joined gun violence survivors and activists in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Previous U.S. Vice President Joe Biden lifted $8.9 million in January, ending the thirty day period with $seven.1 million in hard cash, an advancement following he struggled at instances previous yr to raise money.

Biden out-elevated rival previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who lifted $6 million all through the exact time, but was vastly out-lifted by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who elevated $25 million in January.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson Editing by Himani Sarkar)