Joe Biden’s “Combat Coronavirus” plan doesn’t mention China

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan to combat coronavirus originating in China does not mention China or the city of Wuhan at all.

Biden on Thursday published its agenda to combat coronavirus, but did not mention China’s role in the global spread of the virus. Not once in the detailed plan, does Biden mention China or Wuhan, the hometown of the coronavirus.

Instead, the Biden plan repeatedly focuses on fighting “global” public health threats, and refers to the coronavirus in its technical term COVID-19.

Fighting coronavirus, Biden says in the plan, should be less focused in the United States and focus more on fighting the virus globally:

The only way to stop the threat of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, is to detect them early and effectively in communities around the world. Even As we take urgent action to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at home, we must also help to lead the global response to this crisis. In doing so, We will lay the foundations for a global leadership in the field of health safety in the future. [Emphasis added]

…

Biden Administration to Build Global Coalition Needed to Cover Urgent Global Gaps in Pandemic Preparation, improve the accountability of those investments and produce measurable results. [Emphasis added]

Biden has repeatedly said that China is not a threat to the United States, despite the decades-long relocation of US industries and manufacturing to China due to Biden-supported trade relations.

The results of US free trade with China have made the U.S. currently depend on China for producing approximately 97% of all antibiotics and 80% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients that are needed to make drugs in the USA.

“The idea that China will eat our lunch, as if reminiscent of the discussions in the late 1990’s, do you remember that Japan would put us in? Give me a break,” Biden said in January.

There were 1,422 confirmed coronavirus cases and 38 deaths in the US.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.