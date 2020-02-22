[JOE BONAMASSA Announces 2020 Summer months U.S. Tour Dates]

Two-time-Grammy-nominated blues-rock feeling Joe Bonamassa has announced U.S. tour dates for summer months 2020, as he heads out on the highway for his comprehensive spring U.S. tour. The recently declared dates will contain performances at the coveted Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, two evenings at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and a choice of other main venues in California and Utah.

Hailed internationally as just one of the biggest guitar gamers of his technology, Bonamassa has just about one-handedly redefined the blues-rock style and introduced it into the mainstream. Recently showcased on the go over of Guitar Environment, the journal has boasted him as “the world’s major blues guitarist,” and followers of the popular web site agreed, in a 2019 calendar year-close poll naming him the No. one finest blues guitarist.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go to unique admirer club pre-sale on February 25 and are on sale to the community February 28 at 10 a.m. local time via jbonamassa.com/tour-dates.

Bonamassa is a single of today’s major stay performers and his enthusiastic shows are just one of the most important components of his profession, and a favored for tunes enthusiasts globally. The 2020 summertime displays will element a signature collection from his wide track history of No. one albums, with classics, reinventions and a lot more, backed by a stellar band of famous musicians which include “Late Evening With David Letterman”‘s Anton Fig (drums), Rock And Roll Corridor Of Famer and member of STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN AND DOUBLE Difficulties Reese Wynans (piano/organ), Nashville recording legend and Musician’s Corridor Of Famer Michael Rhodes (bass), Paulie Cerra (saxophone), Lee Thornburg (trumpet), and unbelievable backup singers.

This summer’s performances at Purple Rocks Amphitheatre mark the seventh consecutive year Bonamassa will be carrying out at the revered location. To celebrate, he’ll be pulling out all the stops and curating a exclusive reside engagement showcasing the prestigious Colorado Symphony. The exclusive collaboration will delight supporters new and old as Joe reimagines lover favorites from many elements of his catalogue, which include new tracks from his upcoming studio album. Pushed by the orchestral arrangements of some of the world’s foremost classical composers and Hollywood motion picture orchestrators, Bonamassa will give the two acoustic and electric renditions of his crucial tracks. This unforgettable overall performance will be exclusive to the majestic open up-air amphitheater, to be filmed and recorded for a later on launch.

With his most new album, “Reside At The Sydney Opera Home”, Bonamassa achieved his 22nd No. one album on the Billboard Blues chart. For Bonamassa, the new music in no way stops, and the hit documents maintain coming! With above 40 albums to his credit therefore far, including studio and reside recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart, and imaginative offshoots BLACK Region COMMUNION and ROCK Sweet FUNK Bash, the residing legend by some means normally finds means to reinvent his artistry.

As section of his entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors, this summer he will embark on his next annual Mediterranean cruise, co-headlining with IAN ANDERSON Offers JETHRO TULL, and that includes performances from Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish, Ana Popovic and dozens a lot more blues artists. In addition, Bonamassa has also hosted 6 bought-out Caribbean songs pageant cruises, raising cash and consciousness for his music instruction non-income, Maintaining the Blues Alive Basis. KTBA aims to preserve the art of new music in universities by funding jobs, scholarships, and grants that protect new music education and learning for the subsequent technology. Just declared this 7 days, the seventh edition of the Holding The Blues Alive At Sea pageant is slated for March 8-12, 2021 sailing from Miami to Ocho Rios, Jamaica with a star-studded line-up.

Bonamassa also just finished his time in the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, functioning on his following a lot-expected studio album, owing out later this 12 months. As an artist who spends practically 200 times a 12 months on the road and his spare time writing new songs, Bonamassa is constantly curating new methods to diversify his craft, hitting the stage with fervor, and bringing awe and amazement to crowds almost everywhere.

Catch your beloved guitarist as host of the weekly radio present “Various Shades Of Blue With Joe Bonamassa” on SiriusXM‘s Bluesville at six p.m. ET each and every Monday by way of SiriusXM channel 74. He explores all facets of the blues music genre like by no means before and curates an eclectic blend of all the things from historic gems to overlooked favorites and modern day hits.

Summer months 2020 tour dates:

July 31 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

August 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

August 03 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

August 04 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

August 06 – Salt Lake Town, UT – Eccles Theater

August 09 – Morrison, CO – Pink Rocks Amphitheatre

August 10 – Morrison, CO – Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre

Picture credit history: Robert Sutton