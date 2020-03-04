joe-bonamassa-unveils-new-undertaking-the-slumber-eazys

Joe Bonamassa has unveiled his new challenge titled The Sleep Eazys.

The rock and blues guitarist will launch the totally instrumental album Effortless To Purchase, Really hard To Offer on April 10 by Provogue/J&R Adventures.

Bonamassa has teamed up with most of his touring band for the record, together with Late Night With David Letterman percussionist Anton Fig, bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans, trumpet player Lee Thornburg, saxophonist Paulie Cerra, Jimmy Hall on harmonica and multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson.

They’re joined by Jade MacRae and Juanita Tippins on backing vocals.

Easy To Buy, Tricky To Provide is reported to acquire a “slight departure” from the rest of the guitarist’s earlier operate and was recorded in honour of Bonamassa’s mentor Danny Gatton.

The album will incorporate instrumental addresses from artists which includes Gatton, Frank Sinatra, Tony Joe White, King Curtis and extra.

Bonamassa claims: “To be truthful I have generally wished to do a record like this. But, to be even a lot more trustworthy I’m not positive I was ready both equally professionally and musically, till now.

“The time eventually felt right to finally spend tribute to a mentor, a friend and 1 of the best guitarists of all time: the late good Danny Gatton.

“My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a little one shaped my playing and musical pathway extra than just about everyone.”

To mark the album announcement, The Slumber Eazys have launched the initially one from the file in the shape of Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Provider), which can be discovered beneath alongside with the Quick To Purchase, Challenging To Market deal with art and tracklist.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NLEXa2hxcvQ"></noscript>

The Sleep Eazys: Straightforward To Invest in, Hard To Provide



1. Pleasurable House



2. Transfer



three. Ace Of Spades



4. Ha So



five. Hawaiian Eye



six. Bond (On Her Majesty’s Top secret Services)



seven. Polk Salad Annie



eight. Blue Nocturne



nine. It Was A Quite Fantastic Calendar year

Joe Bonamassa Uk tour dates



Apr 25: Brighton Centre



Apr 27: Edinburgh Playhouse



Apr 28: Liverpool M&S Lender Arena



Apr 30: Gateshead Sage



May 01: Leeds First Immediate Arena



May well 02: Cardiff Motor Point Arena