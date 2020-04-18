Joe Buck rejects $ 1 million porn site for comment

FOX Sports Joe Buck had the answer to a $ 1 million offer from a porn site to comment on live cam shows.

“Depending on the site, they could just return some of my money,” Buck wrote in response to a report from Action Network’s Darren Rovel. “So I will continue to make a better offer and try to keep my job. But I have to say I’m flattered. “

Depending on the site they could just return some of my money. So I will endure for a better offer and I will try to stay in my daily work. But I have to say I’m flattered. https://t.co/wBgkwnHyrA

– Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

ImLive said on Sports Illustrated that it “also accepts applications from other national and local sports commentators” following Buck’s public rejection.

“I’m very specialized as I’ve been making these calls for most of my life, but I don’t just want to do this job without a proper, open hearing,” Buck joked to Sports Illustrated. “So if they get Jim (Nantz) and Al (Michaels) and Mike (Tirico) and everyone else who does what I do at the hearing, I’m in. If any of them say no, I’m out. I can.” “I’m committed to it right now. I can NEVER be more flattering. And I know my dad would be proud.”

Of course, the Internet has lost its mind to Buck by playing with the trick.

What an impressive incredible response from Joe Buck. Like the OG member of the Buck team, I like this move https://t.co/OItEwE1aby

– KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 17, 2020

Of all the offers you have turned down to keep your daily job uckBuck – it not only hurts more, but it had the most potential. Epic failure. https://t.co/tz5fquc3nf

– MichelleBeisnerBuck (icMichelleBeisner) April 17, 2020

His stage name should be Buck Naked

– MARK GIANGRECO (@ MarkGiangreco7) April 17, 2020

Buck later responded to a TMZ story and said he was the first sports announcer to “ever turn down an offer of seven figures from a porn site.”

Today – this April 17, 2020 – I became the first sports announcer to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site. .MichelleBeisner I want this on my tombstone.

(The above claim has NOT been checked) https://t.co/Xn3WkX9Xk4

– Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

