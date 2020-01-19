Joe Budden replies to Eminem’s latest Disses audio

On Friday morning, Eminem surprisingly released a new album. His third LP since October 2017 includes an exciting guest list of MCs and some running jabs from rivals including MGK, Brand Nubians Lord Jamar and Joe Budden. This weekend, Budden responded to Music To Be Murdered By lyrics in episode 314 of his Joe Budden podcast With Rory & Mal.

At 8:00 p.m. Joe Budden, Rory, Mal and Parks heard Dr. Three co-produced “Premonition” intro for Eminems 2020-LP. While Joe’s criticism of the launch of Revival 2017 was reflected in a fiery beef next year, Slaughterhouse’s co-founder praised the new material. “I’ll tell you one thing, buddy: that’s how you start a project,” Joe says. Minutes later, Budden continues: “People will repeat this album. This is the best thing we have heard him for some time – the best album we have heard of him (for some time). “Joe adds that he no longer sees Kamikaze as a coherent album for 2018, but rather as a reaction to critics.

However, Joe alludes to Music To Be Murdered By. At 47:00, Joe Budden waves a dissident to “I Will,” which features Royce 5’9, Kxng Crooked, and Joell Ortiz. Although it’s not a Slaughterhouse song, it’s the second time since 2018 that the group’s three active members appear. Budden insists that many listeners thought the song was on Joe’s, but he disagreed. “The em line in this song when he ripped Lord Jamar’s ass off in old group games meant that” your group is not in the chain, but you are the weakest link. “In a song with (members of) Slaughterhouse I could see what Joe was like. Joe says it wasn’t. Of course, this is about Lord Jamar when you listen to the eight bars that precede it. You (listeners can) get your panties out. ”

On “Lock It Up” with Anderson .Paak, Eminem raps: “Try to save at Kroger. Then why should I worry about what Trader Joe is doing a recoil for?” At 50:00, Budden responds for the poetry, which implies that he is a traitor during a supermarket pun. “Trader Joe. It is hurtful. (Laughs) That’s not true! (Laughs) That’s insulting, man. Trader Joe? I’m Joe. (Laughs) You tell me Joe is a traitor? “Budden and his co-moderators laugh at the text.

Two minutes later, at 5:00 p.m., Joe talks to Eminem about his current status. “The way I feel (Eminem) should stop dissolving Lord Jamar, he should stop dissinating me.” (Laughs) Hey, whatever we had – this exchange when you were all doing (multi-day interview sections with Sway Calloway) and whenever I said what I said on the pod, it was a moment. We had our exchange. It’s over. In 2020, I can not only have negativity towards one of the best rappers, but also towards someone I’m not angry with. That is what I have to stop. I’m not angry with the people I come in and kill. After that there is no more hostility. “” So “Trader Joe” is a little bit hurtful. Last week I wanted to come here and play this (Kxng Crooked) record (‘I Luv Y’all’) on which he wrote my name on a record. “The co-hosts said they knew nothing of the song or the lyrics to This Month’s Song is a tribute to Above The Laws” Black Superman “. “I know you didn’t hear it, but he mentioned my name on a record. I asked him. I tweeted him, “Why didn’t you ever mention my name on a record when I was active?” Budden says his former bandmate suggests that the energy has been different since the group disbanded. The podcast team says they love Crooked I. Joe agrees, adding, “You’re sensitive, but we love you.”

Joe insists that he is at peace with everyone, including Kxng Crooked and Eminem. “I have no problem with anyone.” The host continues: “Everyone has to do the best for them. Everyone has to move in a way that they think is right. When it comes to that, the word” traitor “is just a little misleading. I don’t have beef with em I have no problem with Em. I have only had so many conversations with Em so far. However, in my message I was very consistent: The only problem I had was the way our company was set up. The end. Does that make me an evil? To have a different perspective on how the business should go or how we should be treated or how we should be treated – especially if it’s our business? I know now that ownership is cool and everything. But some of us fought for it back then. I don’t think that should make me a traitor. ”

Parks the brings up Joe’s derogatory comments about Eminem’s singles in 2017 while serving as a co-host on Everyday Struggle. “That is the surface. The deeper problem is that I say” F * ck Paul (Rosenberg) “. And, f * ck Paul. I am only entitled to because I am loyal to Royce (5: 9).” Joe refers to Eminem’s longtime manager and business partner, Paul Rosenberg, “When you ask Joe Budden, I always feel that Royce should be in a different position because of his alliance.” Mal says he agrees with Budden. Joe continues, “I think that’s a Paul thing.” He explains again, “Why is Joe a traitor to what’s best for Joe? Separate brands. The end. There’s no running (beef). That is it.”

Before Eminem closes the subject, he confronts an idea that he is purely motivated by money. “Then I saw some people on Twitter – (Slaughterhouse Orchestrator and experienced rapper) Nino Bless was one of them and said,” Let’s start calling Joe’s retirement as he is. He retired to hunt for money. I don’t think this is a fair assessment of Joe’s retirement! I rattled and hunted money. (Laughs) I just didn’t understand it. it didn’t work When I stopped rapping, no pod came out of podcasting. We had no idea that podcasting was going to bloat the way it was. So don’t say “Joe is chasing money” because it worked. It’s not right, man. ‘

From there, the Saturday episode moves on to other topics.