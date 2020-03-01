[joe-budden’s-ex-tahiry-is-pure-thickness-in-new-bikini-pic]

New Jersey rapper Joe Budden‘s former girlfriend Tahiry José is building the thirst trap get the job done overtime. The curvy design went on the web this 7 days to share a jaw-dropping bikini shot to the masses.

Tahiry went to her Instagram page with a throwback swimsuit pic. In the IG write-up, she is chilling in a pool and plugging her future birthday ideas.

In January 2020, Tahiry shipped a search into her each day workout ambitions. José shared a clip of herself operating up a sweat on a stage device.

The identical working day, Tahiry also took a minute to present lovers how considerably she loves feeding on seafood with family. The dinner outing went down with her mother at a well-liked place termed Holy Crab Cajun Time Restaurant.

At last, the thick Latina not long ago went to Instagram with footage of herself doing the job up a sweat. The clip showcased Skip José donning braids and sporting tight work out trousers.