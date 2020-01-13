Joe Burrow ends the season for ages, moving LSU past Clemson for the NCAA Football Championship

The young ORLEANS-Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and covered one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No 1 LSU to a 42-25 win over the No. 2 seed. 3 Clemson on Monday night to win the national championship.

The Ohio small-town kid turned Louisiana legend and gave the Tigers (15-0) their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking some more in the course of a historic season. The five TD passes and 463 yards passing are the most for a BCS or college football playoff-title game such as its six total touchdowns.

Became the first big college general to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season as LSU broke defending champion Clemson’s 29-game winning streak. For the first time in his college career, Clemson’s general manager Trevor Lawrence was on the losing team. The Tigers (14-1) had won their first 25 starts.

But this night, Lawrence (18 for 37 for 234 yards) was no match for Burrow – the Ohio State transfer who threw all 16 TD passes last season with LSU.

Its rise was confectionery and unprecedented. Running a version of the New Orleans Saints offense brought to LSU by 30-year-old assistant coach Joe Brady, Burrow and a host of talented receivers have transformed these Tigers into one of the most productive college football sports he has ever seen.

It was Ed Orgeron’s vision for LSU when he was promoted to interim coach in 2016. There was plenty of skepticism when LSU paid Cajun who had failed his first crack at the Mississippi coach.

Orgeron has proven to be the perfect fit. Just like the Burrow.

After throwing the fifth touchdown shoe of the night, a perfectly placed ball jumped to Terrace Marshall junior from 24 yards out to make 42-25 with 12:08 left in the fourth, Burrow marking a TD and climbing to the side.

The Superdome is an LSU dome away from home, about 80 miles from the Tigers Baton Rouge campus, and it was rocking.

The LSU band broke its unofficial anthem, “Neck,” and as the Tigers bounced and smelled the towels on the sideline, Burrow was just sitting on the bench, banging his head and waving one hand.

Joe Cool. Just do his thing.

Next stop: The NFL draft, which will probably be the first pick in April.

