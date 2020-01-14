Joe Burrow leads LSU over Clemson to conquer the national championship

Joe Burrow, head coach Ed Oregon and Grant Delpit from the LSU Tigers. (Jamie Schwaberow / Getty)

Heisman winner Joe Burrow ended his Heisman season at LSU with a 42:23 win over Clemson in the college football playoff title game in New Orleans on Monday evening.

Burrow, who is likely to be number 1 in the overall NFL draft, threw five touchdown passes and ran for an additional score while leading the LSU to its first national title since 2007 and fourth in the overall ranking.

The senior TD’s five TD passes and 463 yards of passes were most for a BCS or CFB championship game, and he also set the FBS season record for touchdowns on victory.

“I wanted to do that when I was 5 when I hoisted this trophy. And bring it back to Louisiana, ”Burrow said before catching himself. “I think we are in Louisiana, but if we stay in Louisiana we will not allow anyone to come in here and steal it from our home state. We have a great fan base that has supported us. We wanted to keep this thing here . “

With the win, the LSU snatched defending champion Clemson’s winning streak in 29 games and handed the second Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first defeat in his college career.

The Tigers (14-1) had won Lawrence’s first 25 starts but were unable to win after only completing 18 passes for 37 passes for 234 yards without touchdown passes or interception.

After remaining undefeated and ending 15-0, the LSU took first place in AP Top 25’s school history, Clemson second and Ohio State third for the third time in school history.

