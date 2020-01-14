Joe Burrow, LSU, graduated from the dream season to win the national title

Before the 2019 season began, members of the LSU football team, who knew that the national championship game would take place in New Orleans, about 130 kilometers from their campus, decided that they would not be contested.

They were also confident and prepared to the point of knowing their championship ring sizes.

On Monday, the Tigers of Baton Rouge ended a dominant season in front of a group of LSU professionals – just like President Donald Trump – and won the national championship game of the College Football Playoffs, in which they defeated last year’s winner Clemson with 42:25 by Mercedes-Benz Superdome with 15-0.

“We didn’t want to let anyone in here and steal it in our home state,” said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who had one of the best seasons for a college football player in history.

It is a place where the LSU was already successful after winning national Superdome championships in 2007 and 2003 during the Bowl Championship Series era. This is the LSU’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff that started in the 2014 season.

It is also the first national title as head coach for Ed Orgeron from Louisiana.

“I grew up wanting to become head coach of the LSU,” said Orgeron. “I am so proud of the state of Louisiana. The governor, the president and everyone who loves the LSU supported us. I am very happy for the people from Louisiana. But you have to honor the football team. You have been working for one Year. You deserve this day. “

On Monday, after throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the night and setting a record in a college football playoff national championship game, Burrow pointed to his ring finger.

“We have already prepared for them,” Burrow told ESPN after the game. He wears a size 10.5.

Win historically

This year the LSU won in a historic way. Seven of the LSU’s 15 wins went to teams that were among the top 10. The LSU was only number five in the ranking and on the offensive throughout the season – and never in the fourth quarter – moving into the title game on Monday evening.

In an unusual way, however, the LSU was initially pushed around by Clemson and fell 17: 7 in the second quarter – the LSU’s biggest deficit this season. But led by Burrow, LSU would score 21 unanswered points to close half. Clemson would come in three in the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer.

Burrow, winner of the Heisman Trophy and probably the best choice in this spring’s NFL draft, is from Athens, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio in three years. When he was with the Buckeyes, he didn’t have much playing time and switched to LSU in 2018.

But even though it was known that Burrow had talent, the college football landscape didn’t expect it. On Monday, Burrow broke the NCAA record in a single season for handing over touchdowns in a season at 60. For the night, Burrow completed 31 passes in 49 attempts for 463 yards, five touchdowns and without interruption. Burrow also crashed for 58 yards and a score.

For Clemson, the season narrative for 2019 was that the Tigers continued to win, but had a weak schedule and were not questioned. They participated in the College Football Playoffs and finished third behind the other undefeated teams in LSU # 1 and Ohio State # 2.

They passed their first test in the College Football Playoff semi-final against the Buckeyes when Clemson won the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona after a 16-0 deficit.

But they couldn’t deal with LSU in New Orleans. Clemson’s 29-game winning streak ended prematurely, rejecting the Tigers titles and their third title in four years. It is also the first defeat for second quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is already considered the potential number 1 of the 2021 NFL draft and who went off 25-0 as Clemson’s starter.

“A moment like this happens and you have to – man, it sucks, but you have to look back at what you did and we did some great things and we definitely have a lot more ahead of us,” said Lawrence. “But you just have to look back and enjoy all the things you did, because what we were able to do is pretty amazing to be part of. I will only miss this group and I hate how it ended. But man, we did some really amazing things. “