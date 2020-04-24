Home » LATEST NEWS » Joe Burrow picked by Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade up for Tom Brady safety
Bypaulagriffin on April 24, 2020
1) Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2) Washington – Chase Younger, DE, Ohio State

3) Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio Condition

4) New York Giants – Andrew Thomas, OT, Ga

5) Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6) Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7) Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8) Arizona Cardinals – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

9) Jacksonville Jaguars – CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10) Cleveland Browns – Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11) New York Jets – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12) Las Vegas Raiders – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Colts by means of 49ers) – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

14) San Francisco 49ers (from Buccaneers) – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15) Denver Broncos – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

16) Atlanta Falcons – AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson

17) Dallas Cowboys – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

18) Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)– Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19) Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio Condition

20) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) – K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

21) Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22) Minnesota Vikings (from Expenditures) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23) Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots) – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

24) New Orleans Saints – Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

25) San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings) – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona Point out

26) Environmentally friendly Bay Packers (from Texans by means of Dolphins) – Jordan Appreciate, QB, Utah State

27) Seattle Seahawks – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

28) Baltimore Ravens – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29) Tennessee Titans – Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

30) Miami Dolphins (from Packers) – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

31) Minnesota Vikings (from 49ers) – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32) Kansas Metropolis Chiefs – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

