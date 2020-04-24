Joe Burrow picked by Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade up for Tom Brady safety

1) Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2) Washington – Chase Younger, DE, Ohio State
3) Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio Condition
4) New York Giants – Andrew Thomas, OT, Ga
5) Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6) Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7) Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8) Arizona Cardinals – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
9) Jacksonville Jaguars – CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
10) Cleveland Browns – Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
11) New York Jets – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
12) Las Vegas Raiders – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
13) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Colts by means of 49ers) – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
14) San Francisco 49ers (from Buccaneers) – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
15) Denver Broncos – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
16) Atlanta Falcons – AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson
17) Dallas Cowboys – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
18) Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)– Austin Jackson, OT, USC
19) Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio Condition
20) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) – K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU
21) Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
22) Minnesota Vikings (from Expenditures) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
23) Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots) – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
24) New Orleans Saints – Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
25) San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings) – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona Point out
26) Environmentally friendly Bay Packers (from Texans by means of Dolphins) – Jordan Appreciate, QB, Utah State
27) Seattle Seahawks – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
28) Baltimore Ravens – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
29) Tennessee Titans – Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
30) Miami Dolphins (from Packers) – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
31) Minnesota Vikings (from 49ers) – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
32) Kansas Metropolis Chiefs – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU