Joe Burrow Selected By The Cincinnati Bengals With First Select In The 2020 NFL Draft

– Cincy wasted no time in welcoming Burrow – the Bengals team’s shop already sells jerseys to their latest quarterback.

On top of that, the Bengals are selling Burrow autograph helmets, football and a bunch of other memorabilia !!

– Ohio boy is coming home – The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Heisman winner Joe Burrow in the first round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft !!

No surprise here … the LSU champ is fresh off the best college football season EVER (Brett Favre even say it!) … and is at the top of every ridicule.

Seriously, check these numbers – 5,671 yards, 65 total TDs, and 76% completion percentage for Sheeeesh.

The Bengals have their man set up, they will not listen to trade offers from other teams seeking to catch the Burrow.

What a wonderful story … Burrow grew up in The Plains, OH was a high school superstar with the Athens HS Bulldog – less than 3 hours from his new home in Queen City.

It would be nice to see Joey change his stance on Skyline Chili – a stincle in Cincinnati – which he once referred to as “trash.”

BTW – the draft looks a lot different this year … with all the high expectations that almost everyone wants to hear their names called.

Congrats on being a millionaire, Joe !!

There is only one King Tiger and it sure sounds like a hell of a hell not Netflix Joe Exotic … as the LSU coach said Ed Orgeron, who thinks so Joe Burrow the TRUE owner of that title.

In fact, Joe was one of the most prolific LSU Tigers in school history despite a 2-year stint with the program … and he broke a set of school records during his run in Baton Rouge.

Coach O agrees … ‘when he was randomly asked about the mega-hit documents on Netflix before Thursday’s draft … he was sure to tell his former superstar QB that he was just someone worthy. in the title.

“Not in any ‘Tiger King’ business,” Orgeron told ESPN. “There’s only one Tiger King and he’s fixin ‘to draft ahead of the night !!!”

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was asked if he was watching Tiger King.

“There’s no business in Tiger King. There is only one king of the tiger and he is fixin ‘up first tonight.”

Well, as it turns out Coach OR is really Tiger King is about to remain a tiger … ’cause the Cincinnati Bengals CERTAINLY drafted the Ohio kid with the # 1 overall pick in the minor. This is a factor that is NOT the case.

