Joe Burrow’s Draft Shirt Made by Nike to Honor Ohio

exclusive

Just like clothes Joe Burrow dressed when getting a call from the Cincinnati Bengals to be the # 1 pick in the NFL Draft !?

Good! Too bad you can’t buy one yourself!

Finally, Burrow has an endorsement deal with Nike – and the people of the Swoosh want to target him with something special to honor his state of Ohio.

The result was a white shirt with a figure of 740 inside an outline of the state of Ohio.

740 is the area code for Athens, Ohio … where he came from.

In fact, Burrow made sure to put a spot in his hometown … and even helped raise more than $ 500k for Fantasy at the Athens County Food Pantry following a strong speech on receiving the Heisman Trope.

We reached out to Nike to see if the proud Ohioans could pull off the Burrow … and told us straight away, “It’s not for sale.”

It is not clear if the dress was made specifically for the NFL Draft – or just for Joe to rock the crowd.

However, as the Draft unfolded during the quarter – Joe could not reach a stage to get a traditional custom suit for his big time, so he running instead.

We already have a bunch of guys in Ohio in our office who are losing their minds on clothing … people at Nike are hoping to change their minds.

Hey, if it makes a dollar it’s right, right?